Cloud Strategy Expert Eric Winton Joins Technology Practice of Protiviti

Winton brings more than 18 years of business and technology consulting experience including developing leading edge solutions at numerous Fortune 1000 companies in the areas of cloud enablement, business intelligence, enterprise content management and custom application development. Prior to joining Protiviti, he served in several leadership roles, including managing director at Slalom Consulting and vice president at Hitachi Consulting. Most recently, he served as vice president at Neudesic.

"Increasingly, we find that cloud adoption among our clients is being driven primarily by business transformation needs," said Kurt Underwood, managing director and global leader of Protiviti's technology consulting solutions practice. "Eric's business acumen and experience in initiating and executing comprehensive cloud strategies is invaluable to our clients as they face the challenges of responding to fast-evolving consumer behaviors and disruptive business models."

Winton holds a bachelor of business administration degree in management information systems from the University of Oklahoma.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 70 offices in over 20 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

