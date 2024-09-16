Protiviti Named a 2024 Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has earned a place on the Fast Company 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list, marking the third consecutive year the company has been honored. The annual list recognizes companies from around the globe that foster strong cultures of innovation, empowering their people at all levels to improve processes, create new products and solutions, or invent new ways of doing business.

Companies named to the list have demonstrated measurable results in their efforts to cultivate internal innovation that generates external impact. Protiviti earned recognition based on its firmwide focus on innovation, robust in-house innovation program and development of an advanced AI tool that has resulted in multiple internal and client-services efficiency gains. Additionally, as part of its commitment to innovation, the firm explores multiple employee-submitted use cases each year, developing the most promising solutions to help transform business processes and drive client success.

"We are excited to be once again recognized by Fast Company as a Best Workplace for Innovators," said Protiviti Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Global Solutions Cory Gunderson. "We are relentlessly focused on continuing our evolution from being a workplace for innovators to being a most innovative company – one that lives our innovation value and brings innovation everywhere, in all that we deliver for our team members, our clients and our communities. We will continue to focus on and make significant investments in innovation, enabling our employees across geographies to change the way we work and address our clients' most pressing challenges."

To support its innovation culture, Protiviti offers employees training on human-centered "design thinking" and generative AI, along with rotational opportunities within the firm's incubator program where employees collaborate to solve client challenges while gaining valuable skills and earning certifications. Employees can also be involved in Protiviti's innovation initiatives by submitting ideas to the Innovation team, participating in regular internal innovation challenges, becoming a global innovation ambassador and applying to the firm's global patent program, among many others.

"At Protiviti, our focus on innovation was inherently born out of a passion to support our clients' success," said Protiviti Global Innovation Leader Ashley Cuevas. "Innovation has always been foundational to our corporate culture, and we encourage everyone, in all roles and levels, to bring innovation to their daily work. This curiosity and innovation mindset continues to inspire our people to bring to life new business approaches that are creating meaningful results for our clients and our organization."

Submissions for the 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators were individually evaluated by a team of Fast Company editors and reporters. Finalists were then reviewed by a panel of judges comprised of editors, business leaders and other innovators.

Protiviti has earned a place on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for 10 consecutive years. In 2024, the firm has also been recognized as a Fortune Best Workplace for Consulting & Professional Services™, a Glassdoor Best Place to Work, and by Seramount as a Top Company for Executive Women.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th consecutive year, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI).

