Cloud Testing Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2022: Increasing Demand for Devops and Agile Practices for SDLC

The cloud testing market is expected to grow from USD 5.55 billion in 2017 to USD 10.24 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.01% during the forecast period.

Several factors such as the rapidly growing cloud adoption, flexible and scalable delivery model, and reduced cost of ownership are driving the market growth. The adoption of cloud testing solutions and services is high in verticals such as retail and eCommerce; IT and telecom; Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); and media and entertainment; this is expected to boost the growth of the overall market.

The global cloud testing market is segmented by component (testing tools/platforms and services), testing tool/platform (functional testing tools, performance/load testing tools, Graphical User Interface (GUI) testing tools, Application Programming Interface (API) testing tools, service virtualization tools, and cross browser testing tools), service (professional services and managed services), vertical, and region. The testing tools/platforms component is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as tools/platforms assist organizations in easily carrying out the testing process on the cloud.

North America is expected to have the largest market share and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. With the increase in the adoption of cloud computing solutions among various verticals, such as IT and telecom, BFSI, and retail and eCommerce, the cloud testing market is also set to grow at a rapid pace in in well-established economies, such as the United States (US) and Canada. Due to this, companies are willingly investing in the North American region. Most cloud testing solution and service vendors have an eminent presence in the North American region, and therefore, the competition is stiff among the major market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Cloud Testing Market

4.2 Market, by Component

4.3 Market, by Testing Tool/Platform

4.4 Market, by Vertical and Region

4.5 North America: Cloud Testing Market, by Vertical



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rapidly Growing Cloud Adoption

5.1.1.2 Flexible and Scalable Delivery Model

5.1.1.3 Reduced Cost of Ownership

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Advancements in IoT and Machine Learning Technologies

5.1.3.2 Increasing Demand for Devops and Agile Practices for SDLC

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Data Security Concerns

5.1.4.2 Lack of Skilled Cloud Testing Professionals



6 Cloud Testing Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Testing Tools/Platforms

6.2.1 Testing Tools/Platforms, by Type

6.2.1.1 Functional Testing Tools

6.2.1.2 Performance/Load Testing Tools

6.2.1.3 GUI Testing Tools

6.2.1.4 API Testing Tools

6.2.1.5 Service Virtualization Tools

6.2.1.6 Cross Browser Testing Tools

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services, by Type

6.3.1.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.2 Managed Services



7 Cloud Testing Market, by Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Retail and Ecommerce

7.3 IT and Telecom

7.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

7.5 Media and Entertainment

7.6 Transportation

7.7 Others



8 Cloud Testing Market, by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.2.1 New Solution Launches and Product Upgradations

9.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

9.3 Market Ranking Analysis



10 Company Profiles



CA Technologies

Capgemini

Cavisson Systems

Cigniti

Cognizant

Customercentrix

Cygnet Infotech

IBM

Micro Focus

Neotys

Oracle

Smartbear Software

Soasta

Tricentis

Xamarin

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sdg4s9/cloud_testing?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-testing-market-2018---global-forecast-to-2022-increasing-demand-for-devops-and-agile-practices-for-sdlc-300618669.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

