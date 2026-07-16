CloudAvanti Achieves Approved Supplier Status with Canoe Procurement Group of Canada for Oracle Cloud ERP Implementation and Application Management Services

Key Highlights:

Selection gives eligible Canoe members access to CloudAvanti through a competitively tendered public sector procurement program

The program spans over 6,000 municipal, academic, health care and public sector organizations across nine provinces and three territories, with no membership fees or minimum purchasing commitments

CALGARY, AB, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudAvanti today announced it has been selected as a preferred Oracle Cloud ERP implementation and Application Managed Services (AMS) partner under the Canoe Procurement Group of Canada Enterprise Resource Planning Program.

The selection followed Canoe's competitive RFP process, conducted in advance on behalf of its membership in accordance with the Canadian Free Trade Agreement and other applicable trade legislation. Through the program, eligible Canoe members can access CloudAvanti through a public sector procurement vehicle that has already been competitively tendered, reducing the need to conduct a separate procurement process for the same services.

Canoe Procurement Group of Canada is a cooperative purchasing organization created by the public sector for the public sector, representing over 6,000 municipal, academic, health care and public sector organizations across Canada. Its membership includes municipalities, regional municipalities, provincial governments, Indigenous communities, conservation authorities, transportation authorities, airports, housing authorities, universities, colleges, K-12 education organizations, hospitals, long-term care homes and other public sector and not-for-profit organizations.

The program is available to participating organizations in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon. Canoe members do not pay membership fees or minimum purchasing commitments to access the program.

"Key considerations for public sector Oracle Cloud programs are delivery discipline and pragmatic innovation, and both have to carry through implementation and into AMS after go-live. That is what CloudAvanti offers its clients," said Josh Mills, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, CloudAvanti. "Being named an approved supplier on the Canoe ERP program gives eligible public sector and not-for-profit organizations a practical way to engage CloudAvanti for Oracle Cloud implementation and managed services through a procurement process they already understand and trust."

"CloudAvanti went through the same rigorous, competitive evaluation as every supplier on our ERP roster," said Maria Belfry, Supplier Development Manager, Canoe Procurement Group of Canada. "Their addition gives our members a strong option for both implementation and AMS when they are planning an ERP modernization using Oracle Cloud."

Canoe members interested in engaging CloudAvanti can reference their member number with our contract CAN-2026-002-CLA, under the Canoe ERP Program when requesting information, pricing or proposals.

To learn more about Canoe Procurement Group of Canada, visit www.canoeprocurement.ca and to learn more about CloudAvanti, visit www.cloudavanti.com or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/cloudavanti.

About CloudAvanti

CloudAvanti is an AI-native boutique Oracle Cloud consulting firm supporting public sector and commercial organizations across North America. The firm is known for senior-led delivery, pragmatic execution and a human-centered approach to enterprise transformation. CloudAvanti partners with clients through assessment, implementation, managed support and agentic AI enablement, helping organizations adopt Oracle Cloud with confidence and measurable outcomes.

SOURCE CloudAvanti Inc.