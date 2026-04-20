Cloudbound™ Expands to Dallas, Bringing Its Early Childhood "World of Play" to Frisco

FRISCO, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbound™, a joyful new indoor playspace designed especially for families with children ages 0–6, is coming soon to North Texas. Opening this spring in Frisco's Preston Ridge shopping district (3333 Preston Rd), the 10,000+ square-foot destination invites little ones to crawl, climb, slide, and discover in a sky-inspired world, while parents enjoy convenient, modern amenities that suit their needs.

Cloudbound

Following the instant success of Cloudbound's first flagship opening in New Rochelle, NY this past winter—which welcomed over 1,600 guests and secured 1,000 memberships in its opening hours—Cloudbound is bringing its signature, "play in the clouds," experience to the Dallas area next, as it maps out its nationwide expansion.

Inside Cloudbound, young explorers can wander through a series of imaginative play environments that blend the wonder of a children's museum with the energy of a playground. Designed in partnership with leading childhood development experts, every corner is meant to spark curiosity, creativity, and imagination whether that be from spiral slides and soft obstacle courses or interactive walls filled with music and movement.

Created by the company behind Sky Zone®, the world's largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline and active entertainment parks with a network of more than 275 global locations, Cloudbound applies that expertise to a distinctly different stage of family life: the earliest years of childhood.

"Families with young children are still underserved by spaces built specifically for this stage of life, even as demand for indoor play continues to grow," said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Sky Zone. "Cloudbound is an important step in our broader vision for family entertainment, extending into the earliest years with an experience that nurtures early childhood development through play, sparks imagination and discovery, and earns the trust of parents and caregivers. We are thrilled to bring Cloudbound to Frisco and create a destination families return to again and again, from play to birthdays to the moments that become traditions."

That same philosophy extends beyond the playspace. The Frisco location brings together a full service Café, lounge seating, weekly classes, celebrations, and family focused amenities, all designed to support the full family visit.

"We wanted Cloudbound to feel like a world families could step into from the moment they walk in," said Josh Rathweg, President of Cloudbound. "Early childhood is full of wonder, movement, and discovery, and it is also one of the most demanding and formative chapters of family life. Cloudbound was designed to hold both, giving children room to explore and parents and caregivers a place to gather, celebrate, and find community with other families moving through the same stage of life."

Cloudbound Frisco will feature:

A Full-Service Café: Featuring a barista-style espresso bar for parents and caregivers, and a healthy snack bar for their little ones.

Featuring a barista-style espresso bar for parents and caregivers, and a healthy snack bar for their little ones. Comfortable Gathering Spaces: Lounge seating with clear sightlines to the play floor.

Lounge seating with clear sightlines to the play floor. Family Amenities: Dedicated nursing rooms, quiet spaces, and ample stroller parking.

Dedicated nursing rooms, quiet spaces, and ample stroller parking. Cloudbound Moments: 45-minute guided classes for ages 2-6 held in a private room.

45-minute guided classes for ages 2-6 held in a private room. Party Rooms: Three private party rooms designed for stress-free, fun-filled birthdays.

To celebrate its Dallas-area debut, Cloudbound is offering a limited-time Founding Member special on the CloudPass Plus membership, allowing families to secure their first month for just $1.

Membership & Access Tiers include:

CloudPass ($99/mo): 90 minutes of weekday play Monday through Friday

90 minutes of weekday play Monday through Friday CloudPass Plus ($129/mo): 120 minutes of play, valid seven days a week

120 minutes of play, valid seven days a week Drop-in Play: $30 for a single child; $20 sibling add-on

The opening of Cloudbound Frisco is expected to create more than 50 jobs in the local community.

For updates on the grand opening, visit https://www.cloudbound.com/frisco-preston-ridge-tx/ or follow @cloudboundkids and @cloudbound_friscotx on Instagram.

About Cloudbound™

Cloudbound is a reimagined playspace for the earliest years of childhood - designed not only to spark discovery in children ages 0–6, but also to meet the real needs of modern parents. Grounded in research from leading developmental experts, Cloudbound blends the wonder of a children's museum with the energy of a playground in a setting that feels as considered for adults as it is for kids. As a true "third space" for young families, Cloudbound offers enriching, open-ended play for children alongside a clean, comfortable, and design-forward environment for caregivers.

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SOURCE Cloudbound