Cloudera Achieves FedRAMP "In Process" Milestone to Deliver a True Hybrid Data Platform that Securely Accelerates AI Across the U.S. Government

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, the data company for trusted enterprise AI, today announced it has achieved "In Process" status within the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and is now listed as "In Process" in the (FedRAMP) Marketplace. This milestone demonstrates Cloudera's commitment to cybersecurity and hybrid cloud data management by delivering one of the industry's most secure, robust platforms for public sector organizations.

Data is a critical asset that enables government agencies to improve citizen services, strengthen national security and accelerate agency missions. As AI is now more prevalent in the government, Cloudera provides secure ways to collect, access and analyze their data, wherever it may be. With FedRAMP authorization in process and a true hybrid data platform, Cloudera is poised to help accelerate successful mission outcomes through data.

Federal and State Government agencies rely on Cloudera to turn siloed data into strategic assets that enable timely and informed decisions, with consistent security and governance built in. With its anticipated FedRAMP authorization, even more organizations can turn to Cloudera to deliver on the promise of AI built on the industry's only hybrid data infrastructure that enables better decision making on behalf of constituents - securely - regardless of where the data resides (on-premises or in the cloud).

"The U.S. government's access to real-time data is a matter of national security," said Rob Carey, Cloudera's President of Government Solutions. "Cloudera's ability to operate securely at immense scale is exemplified by its ability to manage more than 25+ exabytes of data safely, with single organizations operating at larger scale than cloud-only data management providers. Our work touches everything from smart military bases to DoD flight safety to improving cybersecurity postures. Achieving this 'In Process' milestone is a critical moment in Cloudera's ongoing work as a partner to government agencies and further proof of our commitment to delivering the most robust data governance and modernization strategies to the public sector."

