Cloudera Agrees to Acquire Arcadia Data to Accelerate Time-to-Insight for Data Analytics

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced that it has agreed to acquire certain assets of Arcadia Data , a provider of cloud-native AI-powered business intelligence and real-time analytics. Arcadia Data's architecture delivers faster and deeper insights from modern data platforms like cloud object stores, Apache Kafka and Apache Hadoop. Arcadia's patent-pending ArcEngine technology enables enterprises to generate insights in use cases like data lakes, cybersecurity, IoT and customer intelligence. Cloudera and Arcadia Data together will accelerate time-to-insight for Cloudera customers, and drive the future of the enterprise data cloud for businesses that need to solve complex data management and analytic use cases.

To succeed, businesses must transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. With Arcadia's ArcEngine technology, Cloudera's Data Warehouse will dramatically increase the productivity of business users through enhanced self-service access to data and improved analytics response times. Global enterprises will benefit from greatly improved data access times without any increase in administration costs.

"As data becomes more complex and varied from an increasing number of sources across private and public clouds, IT organizations must optimize data access or risk business users being unable to act, or acting on outdated information," said Anupam Singh, chief customer officer at Cloudera. "It's essential for business users to have access to the data they need, when they need it, and the addition of Arcadia Data's technology and expertise will accelerate insights for our customers."

Arcadia's ArcEngine technology uses machine learning to anticipate and pre-compute common queries and reports. For business users, this means faster self-serve reporting, cutting many workflows from weeks down to hours. Many Arcadia Data customers will continue to use the technology in its current form. In upcoming releases, we expect that the technology will be merged into Cloudera Data Warehouse.

"Arcadia Data and Cloudera have many joint customers, and integrating our technology into Cloudera's platform will make it even easier for enterprises to receive the insights they need to drive intelligent business decisions," said Sushil Thomas, CEO at Arcadia Data. "Our joint expertise with Cloudera will benefit customers and foster enhanced innovation, as end users will be able to act on data insights more quickly than ever before."

We expect that the entire Arcadia Data organization will join Cloudera. Arcadia Data's founding team has a rich heritage of data analytics experience having worked at companies such as Aster Data, Teradata, 3PAR and IBM. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

