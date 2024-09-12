Cloudera Unveils New Suite of Accelerators for Machine Learning Projects (AMPs)

Cloudera's latest innovations accelerate enterprise AI use cases and significantly reduce deployment time

New AMPs will be on display during EVOLVE24 in Dubai September 12

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera , the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics and AI, today announced several new Accelerators for ML Projects (AMPs), designed to reduce time-to-value for enterprise AI use cases. The new additions focus on providing enterprises with cutting-edge AI techniques and examples within Cloudera that can assist AI integration and drive more impactful results.

AMPs are end-to-end machine learning (ML) based projects that can be deployed with a single-click directly from the Cloudera platform. Each AMP encapsulates industry-leading practices for tackling complex ML challenges with workflows that facilitate seamless transitions, no matter where enterprises are running examples or deploying data.

With its collection of AMPs, Cloudera is committed to making AI more accessible so businesses can accelerate adoption and maximize the value of both their own data and the generated AI outputs. The latest AMPs and updates include:

Fine-Tuning Studio - Provides users with an all-encompassing application and "ecosystem" for managing, fine tuning, and evaluating LLMs.

RAG with Knowledge Graph - A demonstration of how to power a RAG (retrieval augmented generation) application with a knowledge graph to capture relationships and context not easily accessible by vector stores alone.

PromptBrew - Offers AI-powered assistance to create high-performing and reliable prompts via a simple user interface.

Chat with Your Documents - Building upon the previous LLM Chatbot Augmented with Enterprise Data AMP , this accelerator enhances the responses of the LLM using context from an internal knowledge base created from the documents uploaded by the user.

In addition to accelerating AI projects, Cloudera AMPs are fully open source and include deployment instructions for any environment, serving as further testament of Cloudera's commitment to the open source community.

"While almost every business is experimenting with Generative AI, the technology is still so new that there are very few best practices for enterprises," said The Futurum Group's Chief Technology Advisor, Steven Dickens. "As a result, it's common practice for data scientists and AI engineers to build on existing examples when starting new AI projects. However, there are many drawbacks with this approach, including added security and legal risks. AMPs remove this ambiguity by providing fully built, end-to-end solutions that give data scientists a ready-to-go MVP for various AI use cases that are proven to be effective and able to quickly drive value."

"In today's environment, enterprises are constrained with time and resources to get AI projects off the ground," said Dipto Chakravarty, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. "Our AMPs are catalysts to fast-track AI projects from concept to reality with pre-built solutions and working examples, ensuring that use cases are dependable and cost effective, while reducing development time. This enables enterprises to swiftly experience the productivity gains and efficiencies that come from AI initiatives."

Cloudera will be showcasing these updates during Cloudera's EVOLVE24 Dubai event - one of the industry's premier Data and AI conferences - taking place September 12 at the Museum of the Future. Attendees can speak to experts onsite about strategies to enhance productivity in the era of Generative AI, while gaining valuable insights from visionary speakers, and data and AI experts.

Click here to learn more about how Cloudera's AMPs can accelerate your AI use cases.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI. With 100x more data under management than other cloud-only vendors, Cloudera empowers global enterprises to transform data of all types, on any public or private cloud, into valuable, trusted insights. Our open data lakehouse delivers scalable and secure data management with portable cloud-native analytics, enabling customers to bring GenAI models to their data while maintaining privacy and ensuring responsible, reliable AI deployments. The world's largest brands in financial services, insurance, media, manufacturing, and government rely on Cloudera to use their data to solve what seemed impossible—today and in the future.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.