Cloudera Announces 2024 Global Partner Awards Winners, Including NVIDIA, AWS, Nexus Cognitive, and Carahsoft

IMPACT25 assembled Cloudera's partner network for discussions on transforming data into actionable insights and celebrating the joint successes of the past year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera , the data company for trusted enterprise AI, announced the winners of its 2024 Global Partner Awards at its annual partner kickoff, IMPACT25 . The virtual event, which took place on April 24 and April 25, 2024, celebrated the success of the Cloudera Partner Network while providing attendees with workshops to build technical skills, all with an eye on the products, strategies, and programs that will be carrying Cloudera and its partners forward.

Cloudera partners are crucial to the company's mission of enabling successful enterprise AI deployments, modernizing data architectures, and delivering on the promise of hybrid cloud. The company's extensive partner network is comprised of hundreds of global organizations with expertise and platform capabilities specific to data management, cloud, and AI. These organizations work with Cloudera to collectively provide substantial value to the world's largest enterprises—spanning industries such as finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and the public sector. Through strategic alignment with its partners, Cloudera enhances coordination in sales, marketing, and product development to better serve joint customers, enabling them to take advantage of platform integrations, consultative implementations, and product support.

Each year, Cloudera recognizes the success of its global partner base with its awards ceremony. Winners of the IMPACT25 Partner Awards were determined based on several factors, including revenue, year-over-year growth trajectory, technology alignment, development commitment, and joint wins.

This year's global award winners are:

NVIDIA - IMPACT Partner of the Year

Amazon Web Services (AWS) - Cloud Partner of the Year

Nexus Cognitive - Emerging Partner of the Year

Carahsoft - CGSI Partner of the Year

This year's regional award winners are:

"The Cloudera Partner Network represents some of the most innovative and forward-thinking organizations at the forefront of data, cloud, and AI," said Andy Moller , SVP of Global Alliances and Ecosystems at Cloudera. "These awards are a testament to the role these companies play in enabling us to deliver the promise of hybrid data management and ensuring every company can unlock the power of their data. Together with our partners, we are setting new standards for the data industry and driving significant advancements in AI and modern data architectures."

Learn more about Cloudera's partnership network here . To learn more about Cloudera and NVIDIA's recent collaboration, click here .

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform data anywhere into trusted enterprise AI so they can reduce costs and risks, increase productivity, and accelerate business performance. Our open data lakehouse enables secure data management and portable cloud-native data analytics helping organizations manage and analyze data of all types, on any cloud, public or private. With as much data under management as the hyperscalers, we're a data partner for the top companies in almost every industry. Cloudera has guided the world on the value and future of data, and continues to lead a vibrant ecosystem powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community. Learn more at Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.