Cloudera announces Data-in-Motion products will be made available as Kubernetes Operators for Red Hat OpenShift

Modernize your Apache NiFi, Apache Kafka and Apache Flink deployments for dynamic scaling and optimized resource utilization

Data-in-Motion operators will be on display at Booth 109 during Red Hat Summit, May 6-9

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera , the data company for trusted enterprise AI, today announced Cloudera Flow Management - Kubernetes Operator and Cloudera Streaming - Kubernetes Operator, allowing customers to deploy Apache NiFi, Apache Kafka and Apache Flink clusters on Kubernetes application platforms such as Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. With these upcoming Kubernetes Operators, customers can more easily deploy end-to-end data streaming capabilities on their existing Kubernetes clusters and benefit from auto-scaling, efficient resource management as well as streamlined set up and operations.

Cloudera's Data-in-Motion offerings provide the connective tissue between all enterprise data assets, delivering streaming data and real-time insights to any target system or application. Cloudera Flow Management - Kubernetes Operator and Cloudera Streaming - Kubernetes Operator reduces operational overhead by utilizing the proven operator pattern that Red Hat OpenShift users are familiar with.

"We're excited to be among the first to offer operator and commercial support for organizations looking to run Apache NiFi data flows on Red Hat OpenShift," said Dipto Chakravarty, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. "Cloudera Flow Management customers and open source users who move to Kubernetes operators will immediately benefit from auto-scaling flows and streamlined cluster setup and operations."

Tushar Katarki, senior director, Product Management, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Red Hat, said, "Red Hat is committed to enabling organizations with open source technologies across hybrid cloud environments. We are pleased to collaborate with Cloudera to help customers deploy streaming pipelines to speed up innovation projects and scale on Red Hat OpenShift."

"DataSQRL makes it simple and fast to build streaming data products and real-time AI applications on top of Cloudera Data Platform by eliminating data integration and data plumbing. We are excited about our collaboration with Cloudera and their new Streaming Kubernetes Operator, which helps manage and operate the underlying technologies needed for these applications," said Matthias Broecheler, CEO & Founder at DataSQRL.

Cloudera is demonstrating its latest series of updates at the Red Hat Summit , taking place May 6-9 in Denver, Colorado. The Data-in-Motion products available as Kubernetes Operators to run on Red Hat OpenShift are in tech preview and will be generally available in 2H 2024. After downloading the binaries from Cloudera's repository, customers can immediately proceed with installing the Kubernetes Operator on their Red Hat OpenShift cluster and create their first NiFi, Kafka or Flink clusters configured to their liking.

Discover Cloudera's comprehensive set of streaming capabilities in the market that are being delivered as containerized services to accelerate innovation and scale efficiently by signing up for our webinar .

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform data anywhere into trusted enterprise AI so they can reduce costs and risks, increase productivity, and accelerate business performance. Our open data lakehouse enables secure data management and portable cloud-native data analytics, helping organizations manage and analyze data of all types, on any cloud, public or private. With as much data under management as the hyperscalers, we're a data partner for the top companies in almost every industry. Cloudera has guided the world on the value and future of data and continues to lead a vibrant ecosystem powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community. Learn more at Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.