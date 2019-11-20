Cloudera Announces Enhanced Partner Program

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today launched the new Cloudera Connect to help partners innovate faster, grow the machine learning and analytics markets, and build profitable businesses. Partners gain the resources and expertise to accelerate customer adoption and value with end-to-end solutions based on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). CDP delivers the powerful, self-service analytics businesses want across hybrid and multi-cloud environments with the granular security and governance policies that IT leaders demand.

"In a recent Harvard Business Review Analytic Services survey, 69% of respondents said their organization needs a comprehensive data strategy to meet its strategic goals over the next three years, but only 35% said their organization's analytics and data management capabilities are on course to meet those goals," said Scott Andress, VP, Global Channels and Alliances at Cloudera. "This represents a golden opportunity for our partners. Cloudera Connect enables partners to accelerate their customers' enterprise data strategies, with multiple pathways including on-premise, hybrid, and multi-cloud deployments."

"Our Atos Codex Datalake Engine, built on the Cloudera platform, enables digital transformation by providing a robust architecture for analytics, enterprise Artificial Intelligence, as well as smart and interconnected objects," said Emmanuel Le Roux, SVP Big Data Platforms, Atos. "With this latest announcement, Cloudera Connect now accommodates the diverse journeys that our clients will take as they step onto the digital transformation path, build their data strategies and move more workloads to the cloud."

"Cloudera Connect makes it easy to do business with Cloudera," said Prat Moghe, CEO of Cazena . "The company has invested in a program that fits industry realities with both cloud and on-premises business models and meets partner needs for flexibility, skills building, and differentiation."

To support our ecosystem of companies growing the market and increase customer adoption, program enhancements include:

Business models for cloud reselling and enablement to support multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments

Market development funds available to qualifying partners based on co-sell and resell opportunities

New solution competencies addressing specific enterprise data use cases and industry needs

New sales and pre-sales resources including demo tools and regional workshops

Expanded technology certifications to support partner products that integrate with CDP

Revamped partner portal with ease of navigation and a personalized partner experience

