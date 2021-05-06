Cloudera Announces New Storage Certification for Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera , (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced the successful completion of the Quality Assurance Test Suite (QATS) certification of Dell EMC PowerScale/Isilon 8.2.2 on Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud . Customers leveraging Dell EMC PowerScale with Cloudera Data Hub or Hortonworks Data Platform will now benefit from expanded support in migrating to Cloudera Data Platform, the industry's first enterprise data cloud.

According to IDC 1, organizations should consider preparing to store more data now, as they seek to achieve digital transformation milestones and improve business metrics by accelerating innovative data analytics initiatives.

This certification keeps pace with the top trends helping businesses stay agile and close to their data, including: the decoupling of storage and compute, the rapid adoption of virtualized and containerized deployments, and the rising popularity of object stores as the underlying storage layer. Cloudera Data Platform on Dell EMC PowerScale helps businesses incorporate shared storage configurations best suited for flexibility, scalability, cost efficiency and anytime, anywhere data access.

"In response to rapid accumulation of data, companies are separating compute and storage to optimize scalability and better harness data insights," said Gary Green, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Cloudera. "The validation and certification of Dell EMC PowerScale on enterprise data cloud helps companies do more with their data, providing storage solutions designed to facilitate the agility and scalability needed to operate in any environment."

The Quality Assurance Test Suite (QATS) process is Cloudera's highest certification level, designed to rigorously test software file systems, next-gen hardware and containers across Cloudera's product suite. With dedicated Cloudera engineering resources to continuously and thoroughly test new offerings, QATS ensures that solutions are validated for a comprehensive suite of use cases and deliver high performance, even under rigorous loads.

For more information regarding Cloudera's partnership with Dell EMC please visit: https://www.cloudera.com/partners/solutions/dell-emc.html .

About Cloudera

1 IDC Press Release, Data Creation and Replication Will Grow at a Faster Rate than Installed Storage Capacity, According to the IDC Global DataSphere and StorageSphere Forecasts, March 2021

