Cloudera Appoints Chief Diversity Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced it has promoted Sarah Shin to the new role of Chief Diversity Officer.

With 25 years of experience, Sarah will spearhead Cloudera's commitment to addressing workplace inequality with deliberate and decisive action and will hold the company accountable for promoting belonging in its workplaces and communities. She was previously the Head of Diversity, Inclusion & Learning at Cloudera where she led various diversity and inclusion initiatives focused on leveling the playing field for women and underrepresented minorities. Prior to that, Sarah held various D&I and HR leadership positions at Apple, LeapFrog, HPE, and more.

"Sarah is a strong leader who guides her team with precision and heart. What sets Sarah apart is her strategic mindset, skill in creating a people-centered culture, and her ability to bring out the very best in her team at every level," said Rob Bearden, CEO of Cloudera. "I believe she will be an excellent advocate for Cloudera employees and an ambassador of our amazing culture on our journey to becoming an inclusive and representative workplace."

"The spotlight has been put on diversity and inclusion in the workplace at Cloudera and I am humbled and proud to take on this strategic role," said Shin. "I'm looking forward to working closely with the Equality Committee, the Employee Resource Advisory Board, the Leadership teams and the passionate change agents at Cloudera to advance the inclusive employee experience, providing progressive development opportunities around equality and belonging, and driving operational excellence within the organization."

Cloudera is committed to investing further in diversity, equality, and inclusion education.

Among other initiatives, the company is creating a Technology for Equality (TeQ) Consortium to provide an open digital platform enabling individuals and groups to address racial bias and inequality using data, analytics, AI, and open source technology tools. Cloudera is also establishing a Center of Excellence (CoE) that will be an incubator developed alongside industry partners with the goal of sponsoring an educational workspace for underrepresented high school minorities. This workspace will train and groom future industry leaders.

