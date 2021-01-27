Cloudera Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification for Cloudera Data Platform Public Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera , (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced that it has successfully completed SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Control (SOC 2) certification for Cloudera Data Platform Public Cloud in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The findings affirm that Cloudera's CDP Public Cloud platform meets the SOC 2 standards relative to the Security Trust Services Principle and Criteria. This certification, among the company's extensive list of security capabilities, is an affirmation of why Cloudera's global customers in highly-regulated industries, such as eight of the top 10 banks, nine of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, and 10 of the top 10 telecommunications companies, trust Cloudera with their most sensitive data in the Enterprise Data Cloud.

"Enterprises are struggling to secure and govern their data, especially in a multi-cloud world. They're required to secure data within a regulatory framework and many expect to face new data privacy regulations in the near future," said Eddie Garcia, CIO at Cloudera. "Cloudera Data Platform is trusted by some of the largest companies in the most regulated and sensitive industries and this certification validates our ongoing commitment to data security, governance and privacy."

Cloudera customers find tremendous value in centralized security and compliance policies that are enforced across multiple workloads—especially as they transition to multi- and hybrid-cloud infrastructures. With Cloudera Data Platform's Shared Data Experience (SDX), enterprises can trust they have the most up-to-date security policies for different use cases and workloads, such as data engineering, data warehouse, and data science usage.

