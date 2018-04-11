Cloudera helps Zoomlion Accelerate their Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Digital Transformation Journey

Since 2015, Zoomlion had embarked on its digital transformation effort and built its big data platform to provide precise management, remote diagnosis and predictive maintenance offerings to its clients and their customers using advanced analytics and machine learning. This is closely aligned with a recently unveiled "Made in China 2025" strategy[1] aimed at driving China's economic transformation and upgrading the manufacturing industry using artificial intelligence and big data.

Zoomlion's big data platform ingests, stores and processes a wide variety of data from three main sources: Internet of Things data which includes real-time working conditions and location information of more than 120,000 high-tech, industrial and agricultural machines; internal core business system data from ERP, CRM and financial systems, and data collected from external sources such as social media channels, official websites, and data purchased and exchanged with third parties.

As a result, Zoomlion has been able to achieve significant cost reduction on these services, and can continuously analyze equipment operations, detect potential failures, provide fault warnings, operational statistics whilst creating new revenue streams and enhancement capabilities. Zoomlion has also effectively helped customers to optimize their own operational management capabilities, reducing operating cost and improving efficiency of equipment management.

"We chose Cloudera to upgrade our data and analytics infrastructure and enhance our competitiveness. Cloudera's modern platform helps us manage and analyze data more effectively, enabling us to drive down costs and improve asset performance," said Zhou Zhi Zhong, Big Data Department Director at Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. "We are empowered to create more value for our customers, innovate with new products and services and create new revenue streams for our business."

"The manufacturing industry is undergoing a massive digital transformation with many key industry leaders such as Zoomlion, adopting machine learning and IoT technologies to drive operational efficiencies and grow revenue," said Mark Micallef, vice president, Asia Pacific at Cloudera. "A modern data platform helps customers like Zoomlion to turn vast amounts of data into actionable insights, driving business growth and increasing competitive advantage."

Zoomlion is a leading R&D and manufacturer of high-tech equipment, aiming to build a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise integrating engineering machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services. With more than 20 years of innovation and development, Zoomlion is now a global enterprise possessing nine major categories and 49 product lines, creating value for customers in over 100 countries.

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. We deliver the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud.

