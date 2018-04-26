Cloudera Introduces New Business Units to Accelerate Innovation and Leadership in Machine Learning, Analytics, and Cloud

To lead the business units and accelerate growth, Cloudera named three general managers (GM). The GMs will report to Charles Zedlewski in his new role as senior vice president, Emerging Businesses. The newly appointed GMs and their respective business units are as follows:

Hilary Mason , GM, Machine Learning

, GM, Machine Learning Anupam Singh , GM, Analytics

, GM, Analytics Vikram Makhija , GM, Cloud

"By creating these new business units, we will accelerate our momentum and extend our leadership in these areas while building on the incredible platform we've developed over many years. This focus bolsters our ability to deliver on our vision: helping customers grow, connect, and protect using machine learning, analytics, and cloud," said Tom Reilly, chief executive officer at Cloudera. "Hilary, Anupam, and Vikram were selected for these positions based on their backgrounds and track records. Their leadership is expected to drive business unit goals in furtherance of our overall corporate objectives."

These new teams are positioned well to drive innovation, building on an unprecedented set of foundational technologies delivered by Cloudera over the past year:

Advancements in applied machine learning and artificial intelligence through the acquisition of Fast Forward Labs and the launch of Cloudera Data Science Workbench;

Availability of Cloudera Altus Analytic DB, the first data warehouse cloud service, that brings the warehouse to the data;

Breakthroughs simplifying cloud with Cloudera Altus, the first multi-function and multi-cloud machine learning and analytics Platform-as-a-Service; and

Cloudera Shared Data Experience (SDX), a powerful software framework that ties it all together, making multi-function data apps easier to develop, less expensive to deploy and more secure through centralized security, governance and metadata management spanning on-premises and cloud-based deployments.

For more information or to review the SDX reference architecture, please visit cloudera.com/products/sdx.html

