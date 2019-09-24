Cloudera Introduces New Cloud-Native Data Warehousing Service for Cloudera Data Platform

"When you need answers to the biggest burning business questions, you need it now," said Anupam Singh, CCO and GM of Data Warehouse at Cloudera. "With Cloudera Data Warehouse, there is no waiting. Hundreds of users can simply provision their own resources at the click of a button and analyze all data together, wherever it is on-premises or in the cloud, without breaking the bank, without breaking metadata and security, and lastly, without locking data into proprietary formats and silos. With Cloudera Data Warehouse, everyone has the freedom and power to get at the massive volumes of data they need for their modern, complex analytics, and deliver business insights at enterprise scale."

Unlike previous cloud data warehouses, Cloudera Data Warehouse is offered with its foundation built on high-performance SQL engines that have been tested and proven in leading enterprises at unparalleled scale. Cloudera Data Warehouse enables IT to "Say Yes" to business analysts and all analytics users with capabilities that enable:

Autoscaling to onboard hundreds of new users - providing immediate and easy access to volumes of high-quality data, all secured and governed by Cloudera SDX technologies.





- providing immediate and easy access to volumes of high-quality data, all secured and governed by Cloudera SDX technologies. Self-service data access - for quick and responsive analytics at scale, across both hybrid and multi-cloud deployments.





- for quick and responsive analytics at scale, across both hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. Auto-provisioning - rapidly onboard special projects and priority workloads without waiting - providing near real-time access to volumes of complex, relational, and historical data.





rapidly onboard special projects and priority workloads without waiting - providing near real-time access to volumes of complex, relational, and historical data. Cloud optimization - scale and suspend resources on-demand, minimizing costs and maximizing resource availability. Automatically burst on-premises workloads, and related data, to the cloud, delivering business insights that never have to wait on resource allocations again.





- scale and suspend resources on-demand, minimizing costs and maximizing resource availability. Automatically burst on-premises workloads, and related data, to the cloud, delivering business insights that never have to wait on resource allocations again. Self-service workload management - handle all unpredictable workload demands with amazing agility. Easy-to-use tools immediately identifies over-utilization of resources and cloud burst technology seamlessly moves everything to the cloud and returns the resources when peak demand is over.





- handle all unpredictable workload demands with amazing agility. Easy-to-use tools immediately identifies over-utilization of resources and cloud burst technology seamlessly moves everything to the cloud and returns the resources when peak demand is over. Zero-copy simplicity - deliver a superior analytic experience and improve user productivity by eliminating the need to copy data into proprietary stores. Unlike other cloud data warehouses that require the data to be loaded from the cloud native object stores, Cloudera Data Warehouse is able to run directly on top of these object stores thus saving significant costs and eliminating data duplication.

Cloudera Data Warehouse is fully integrated with the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) including Cloudera Machine Learning and Data Hub, allowing for the fast delivery of new multi-function analytics and machine learning in any cloud. This makes it possible for businesses to build, manage, and scale intelligent applications fueled by data anywhere—from the Edge to AI. Cloudera Data Warehouse also fully capitalizes on the Shared Data Experience (SDX) provided by CDP. Cloudera SDX provides consistent data security, governance and control across all multi-function analytics, for safe, self-service access and discovery of data at enterprise scale.

For more information on Cloudera Data Warehouse on the Cloudera Data Platform, please click here.

Additional Resources

Shared Transactional Tables: The Foundation of Next Generation Big Data Warehousing

Pricing and Availability

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at Cloudera.com .

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Cloudera's offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our quarterly and yearly reports that we file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Cloudera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cloudera.com

