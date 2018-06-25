Cloudera Recognized as Winner for Microsoft 2018 Partner of the Year

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc., (NYSE: CLDR), the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud, today announced it has won the Microsoft 2018 Global Partner of the Year Open Source Data & AI Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Cloudera wins Microsoft 2018 Partner of the Year award in Open Source Data & AI category.

"We empower our customers to extract actionable insights from massive amounts of data to differentiate and compete in today's data economy," said Philippe Marinier, vice president business development at Cloudera. "With our modern platform, large enterprises can use techniques like machine learning, artificial intelligence, self-serve analytics and stream processing to get maximum value from their data. We are pleased to be recognized by Microsoft as together we help organizations use data to digitally transform their business."

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,600 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Cloudera was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Open Source Data & AI.

"Our ecosystem of partners is crucial to delivering transformative solutions, and this year's winners have proven to be some of the finest among their peers," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "We are pleased to recognize Cloudera for being selected as winner of the 2018 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year award."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

Cloudera has natively supported Microsoft Azure since 2014 and has steadily developed tighter integration over the years as a gold partner in the Microsoft Partner Network program. Most recently, Cloudera announced the general availability of Cloudera Altus Data Engineering platform as a service (PaaS) on Microsoft Azure for easier development and operation of data pipelines. In addition to Altus on Azure, business analysts can ingest sensor data through the Azure IoT (Internet of Things) Hub, pull Cloudera-processed data into Microsoft SQL Server via PolyBase, and visualize insights using Microsoft Power BI for Impala. Through this integration with Microsoft, Cloudera offers businesses machine learning tools that can support large scale data analysis and predictive analytics more cost effectively.

Learn more about recently announced Cloudera Altus on Microsoft Azure

Read a customer success story featuring Rush University Medical Center using Cloudera on Microsoft Azure for analytics and machine learning

Learn about Customer 360 Powered by Zero2Hero, providing a holistic 360-degree view of customer records from across channels and systems, in partnership with Bardess, Qlik, Trifacta and Microsoft Azure available on the Azure Marketplace

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. We deliver the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud. The world's largest enterprises trust Cloudera to help solve their most challenging business problems. Learn more at cloudera.com.

