Cloudera Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

"The rapidly connecting world is driving every enterprise in every industry to go through a digital transformation in order to remain competitive in this modern era. Data is the foundation of digital transformation. A completely new architecture and set of technologies is required for enterprises to leverage and gain meaningful insight from data," said Tom Reilly, chief executive officer. "To better-position Cloudera for the next evolution of the market -- machine learning, analytics and cloud -- we are focusing our innovation and go-to-market initiatives on these high growth areas and the line of business executives responsible for digital transformation."

GAAP loss from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $50.4 million, compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $222.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $24.4 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $30.3 million in the year-ago period.

Operating cash flow for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $24.4 million compared to operating cash flow of $5.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

GAAP net loss per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.35 per share, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 146.7 million shares, compared to a GAAP net loss per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 of $5.78 per share, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 38.5 million shares. See financial statement tables below for additional information regarding historical and forward-looking stock-based compensation expenses and shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net loss per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.17 per share, based on non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding of 146.7 million shares, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 of $0.27 per share, based on non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding of 114.0 million shares.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

As of April 30, 2018, the company had total cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash of $486.7 million.

Recent Business and Financial Highlights

Subscription revenue was up 33% year-over-year to $85.9 million

Subscription revenue represented 84% of total revenue, up from 81% in the first quarter of fiscal 2018

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 85%, up from 84% in the first quarter of fiscal 2018

Dollar-based net expansion rate was 132% for the quarter

Non-GAAP operating loss improved more than 14 percentage points compared to the year-ago period

Introduced Altus with Shared Data Experience (beta), or SDX, the industry's first machine learning and analytics Platform-as-a-Service that provides and retains business context for shared cloud-based data https://www.cloudera.com/more/news-and-blogs/press-releases/2018-03-06-cloudera-introduces-the-industrys-first-machine-learning-and-analytics-platform-as-a-service-built-with-a-shared-data-experience-sdx.html

Released Altus Data Engineering for Azure and announced availability of Altus Analytic Database for Azure (beta), powering machine learning on Microsoft Azure https://www.cloudera.com/more/news-and-blogs/press-releases/2018-05-21-cloudera-accelerates-enterprise-machine-learning-from-research-to-production.html

Announced Cloudera Data Science Workbench 1.4, with new capabilities to build, train, and deploy models in a unified workflow helping data scientists accelerate everyday workflows from research to production https://www.cloudera.com/more/news-and-blogs/press-releases/2018-05-21-cloudera-accelerates-enterprise-machine-learning-from-research-to-production.html

Announced availability of Cloudera Enterprise 6 (beta), Cloudera's most powerful platform for machine learning and analytics with significant advances in performance and enterprise quality showcasing innovations in search, streaming, scale and control https://www.cloudera.com/more/news-and-blogs/press-releases/2018-05-21-cloudera-accelerates-enterprise-machine-learning-from-research-to-production.html

Recognized by customers as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Management Solutions for Analytics https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/data-warehouse-solutions/vendor/cloudera

Big Data Excellence Awards

Big Data Technology Provider of the Year



IoT Infrastructure of the Year (with partners Red Hat and Eurotech) http://events.computing.co.uk/bigdataexcellence/static/2018-winners

Named General Managers to newly formed business units to accelerate innovation and leadership in machine learning, analytics, and cloud https://www.cloudera.com/more/news-and-blogs/press-releases/2018-04-26-cloudera-introduces-new-business-units-to-accelerate-innovation-and-leadership-in-machine-learning-analytics-and-cloud.html

Business Outlook

The outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, ending July 31, 2018, is:

Total revenue in the range of $107 million to $108 million , representing approximately 20% year-over-year growth

to , representing approximately 20% year-over-year growth Subscription revenue in the range of $90 million to $91 million , representing approximately 22% year-over-year growth

to , representing approximately 22% year-over-year growth Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.15 to $0.13 per share

to per share Weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 150 million shares

The outlook for fiscal 2019, ending January 31, 2019, is:

Total revenue in the range of $435 million to $445 million , representing approximately 20% year-over-year growth

to , representing approximately 20% year-over-year growth Subscription revenue in the range of $370 million to $375 million , representing approximately 24% year-over-year growth

to , representing approximately 24% year-over-year growth Operating cash flow in the range of negative $40 million to $35 million

to Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.62 to $0.59 per share

to per share Weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 152 million shares

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. We deliver the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud. The world's largest enterprises trust Cloudera to help solve their most challenging business problems. Learn more at www.cloudera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report all financial information required in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the results of our operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by us include non-GAAP subscription gross margins, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP operating loss margin, and historical and forward-looking non-GAAP net loss per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, acquisition- and disposition-related expenses (if any), and amortization of acquired intangible assets from the Cloudera unaudited condensed consolidated statement of operations. In addition, we use non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding to calculate non-GAAP net loss per share. This non-GAAP measure includes the assumed conversion of all outstanding shares of preferred stock to common stock and the impact of anti-dilutive restricted stock units and stock options outstanding, on a weighted basis.

For a description of these items, including the reasons why management adjusts for them, and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" as well as the related tables that precede it. We may consider whether other significant non-recurring items that arise in the future should also be excluded in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures we use.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results or future outlook. Management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results, as well as when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We use these non‑GAAP financial measures in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate comparisons of our performance to prior periods.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions are determined by the subjective opinions of individual end-user customers based on their own experiences, the number of published reviews on Gartner Peer Insights and overall ratings for a given vendor in the market, as further described here, and are not intended in any way to represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

2018

2017 Revenue:





Subscription $ 85,899



$ 64,671

Services 16,808



14,925

Total revenue 102,707



79,596

Cost of revenue:(1) (2)





Subscription 15,807



26,472

Services 17,544



33,640

Total cost of revenue 33,351



60,112

Gross profit 69,356



19,484

Operating expenses:(1) (2)





Research and development 43,664



95,831

Sales and marketing 59,777



110,443

General and administrative 16,336



35,550

Total operating expenses 119,777



241,824

Loss from operations (50,421)



(222,340)

Interest income, net 1,807



649

Other income (expense), net (1,121)



22

Net loss before provision for income taxes (49,735)



(221,669)

Provision for income taxes (1,306)



(650)

Net loss $ (51,041)



$ (222,319)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.35)



$ (5.78)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 146,678



38,487



(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended April 30,

2018

2017 Cost of revenue – subscription $ 2,548



$ 15,700

Cost of revenue – services 2,474



20,337

Research and development 9,861



67,901

Sales and marketing 6,079



60,541

General and administrative 4,404



26,603

Total stock‑based compensation expense $ 25,366



$ 191,082



(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended April 30,

2018

2017 Cost of revenue – subscription $ 622



$ 514

Sales and marketing 35



430

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 657



$ 944



Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (as a percentage of total revenues) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

2018

2017







Revenue:





Subscription 84 %

81 % Services 16



19

Total revenue 100



100

Cost of revenue:(1) (2)





Subscription 15



33

Services 17



43

Total cost of revenue 32



76

Gross profit 68



24

Operating expenses:(1) (2)





Research and development 43



120

Sales and marketing 58



139

General and administrative 16



44

Total operating expenses 117



303

Loss from operations (49)



(279)

Interest income, net 1



1

Other income (expense), net (1)



—

Net loss before provision for income taxes (49)



(278)

Provision for income taxes (1)



(1)

Net loss (50) %

(279) %

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of total revenue as follows:



Three Months Ended April 30,

2018

2017 Cost of revenue – subscription 3 %

20 % Cost of revenue – services 2



26

Research and development 10



85

Sales and marketing 6



76

General and administrative 4



33

Total stock-based compensation expense 25 %

240 %

(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets as a percentage of total revenue as follows:















Three Months Ended April 30,

2018

2017 Cost of revenue – subscription 1 %

1 % Sales and marketing —



—

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 %

1 %

Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



April 30,

2018

January 31,

2018 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,445



$ 43,247

Short-term marketable securities 346,833



327,842

Accounts receivable, net 64,686



130,579

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,249



31,470

Total current assets 518,213



533,138

Property and equipment, net 21,891



17,600

Marketable securities, noncurrent 39,357



71,580

Intangible assets, net 5,198



5,855

Goodwill 33,621



33,621

Restricted cash 18,023



18,052

Other assets 6,822



9,312

TOTAL ASSETS $ 643,125



$ 689,158

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable $ 2,161



$ 2,722

Accrued compensation 30,236



41,393

Other accrued liabilities 13,780



13,454

Deferred revenue, current portion 246,996



257,141

Total current liabilities 293,173



314,710

Deferred revenue, less current portion 32,134



34,870

Other liabilities 18,286



16,601

TOTAL LIABILITIES 343,593



366,181

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Common stock 7



7

Additional paid-in capital 1,413,431



1,385,592

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,075)



(832)

Accumulated deficit (1,112,831)



(1,061,790)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 299,532



322,977

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 643,125



$ 689,158



Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

2018

2017







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net loss $ (51,041)



$ (222,319)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,392



3,642

Stock-based compensation 25,366



191,082

Accretion and amortization of marketable securities 15



542

Gain on disposal of fixed assets (20)



—

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 66,013



48,527

Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,167



1,379

Accounts payable (121)



(1,921)

Accrued compensation (14,627)



(12,667)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,054



1,142

Deferred revenue (12,835)



(4,428)

Net cash provided by operating activities 24,363



4,979

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchases of marketable securities (114,243)



(110,347)

Sales of marketable securities 13,256



31,675

Maturities of marketable securities 114,213



51,420

Capital expenditures (4,241)



(175)

Proceeds from sale of equipment 27



—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,012



(27,427)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Shares withheld related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (906)



—

Proceeds from employee stock plans 7,081



1,482

Payment of offering costs —



(1,647)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,175



(165)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (381)



1

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 39,169



(22,612)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period 61,299



89,632

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period $ 100,468



$ 67,020

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION





Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,161



$ 629

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Purchases of property and equipment in other accrued liabilities $ 1,706



$ 71

Offering costs in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ —



$ 1,190



Cloudera, Inc. Three Months Ended April 30, 2018 GAAP Results Reconciled to non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-based

compensation

expense

Amortization of

acquired

intangible assets

Non-GAAP Cost of revenue- Subscription $ 15,807



$ (2,548)



$ (622)



$ 12,637

Subscription gross margin 82 %

3 %

1 %

85 % Cost of revenue- Services 17,544



(2,474)



—



15,070

Services gross margin (4) %

15 %

— %

10 % Gross profit 69,356



5,022



622



75,000

Total gross margin 68 %

5 %

1 %

73 % Research and development 43,664



(9,861)



—



33,803

Sales and marketing 59,777



(6,079)



(35)



53,663

General and administrative 16,336



(4,404)



—



11,932

Loss from operations (50,421)



25,366



657



(24,398)

Operating margin (49) %

25 %

1 %

(24) % Net Loss (51,041)



25,366



657



(25,018)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.35)



$ 0.17



$ 0.01



$ (0.17)



Cloudera, Inc. Three Months Ended April 30, 2017 GAAP Results Reconciled to non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-based

compensation

expense

Amortization of

acquired

intangible assets

Non-GAAP

weighted-average

shares outstanding

Non-GAAP Cost of revenue- Subscription $ 26,472



$ (15,700)



$ (514)



$ —



$ 10,258

Subscription gross margin 59 %

24 %

1 %

— %

84 % Cost of revenue- Services 33,640



(20,337)



—



—



13,303

Services gross margin (125) %

136 %

— %

— %

11 % Gross profit 19,484



36,037



514



—



56,035

Total gross margin 24 %

45 %

1 %

— %

70 % Research and development 95,831



(67,901)



—



—



27,930

Sales and marketing 110,443



(60,541)



(430)



—



49,472

General and administrative 35,550



(26,603)



—



—



8,947

Loss from operations (222,340)



191,082



944



—



(30,314)

Operating margin (279) %

240 %

1 %

— %

(38) % Net Loss (222,319)



191,082



944



—



(30,293)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted (1) $ (5.78)



$ 4.97



$ 0.02



$ 0.52



$ (0.27)







(1) See below for a reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net loss per share

GAAP weighted-average shares reconciled to non-GAAP weighted-average shares (in thousands) (unaudited)













Three Months Ended April 30,

2018

2017 GAAP weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 146,678



38,487

Assumed preferred stock conversion —



74,907

Assumed IPO issuance —



582

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares, diluted 146,678



113,976



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the reasons stated under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above, which are generally applicable to each of the items Cloudera excludes from its non-GAAP financial measures, Cloudera believes it is appropriate to exclude or give effect to certain items for the following reasons:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures consistent with how we evaluate our operating results and prepare our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. Further, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we focus on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such equity grants. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business.

We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures consistent with how we evaluate our operating results and prepare our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. Further, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we focus on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such equity grants. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business. Amortization of acquired intangible assets . We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial measures. Although the purchase accounting for an acquisition necessarily reflects the accounting value assigned to intangible assets, our management team excludes the GAAP impact of acquired intangible assets when evaluating our operating results. Likewise, our management team excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business.

. We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial measures. Although the purchase accounting for an acquisition necessarily reflects the accounting value assigned to intangible assets, our management team excludes the GAAP impact of acquired intangible assets when evaluating our operating results. Likewise, our management team excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business. Assumed preferred stock conversion. For periods prior to the closing of our initial public offering (IPO) on May 3, 2017 , we give effect to the automatic conversion of all outstanding shares of preferred stock to common stock, as if such conversion had occurred at the beginning of the period, in our calculations of non-GAAP weighted-average shares, diluted, and non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted. The inclusion of these shares facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business.

For periods prior to the closing of our initial public offering (IPO) on , we give effect to the automatic conversion of all outstanding shares of preferred stock to common stock, as if such conversion had occurred at the beginning of the period, in our calculations of non-GAAP weighted-average shares, diluted, and non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted. The inclusion of these shares facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business. Assumed IPO issuance. We include the common shares issued in our IPO, on a weighted basis, as if the shares were issued on the date of our effectiveness. Our IPO was effective in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 and closed in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Cloudera, Inc. Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Guidance (unaudited)



Fiscal 2019 (in millions) Q2

FY GAAP net loss ($49) - (46)



($201) - (197)

Stock-based compensation expense (1) 25



104

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1



3

Non-GAAP net loss ($23) - (20)



($94) - (90)







(1) Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by variables such as stock price and employee behavior, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, the guidance presented above is subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially.

