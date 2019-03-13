Cloudera Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019, ended January 31, 2019. Total revenue was $144.5 million, an increase of 37% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Subscription revenue was $123.0 million, an increase of 42% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

"Our strong fourth quarter results showcase how customers are already embracing the new Cloudera's vision, as evidenced by early cross-sell motions to deliver data management and analytics from the Edge to AI," said Tom Reilly, chief executive officer, Cloudera. "Having completed the merger with Hortonworks, we are now squarely focused on delivering a powerful combined, integrated platform purpose-built for enterprise customers. Enterprises want an enterprise data cloud, which offers the flexibility of both hybrid and multi-cloud delivery, as well as the versatility of multi-function analytics, all with common security and governance. As the open source data management and analytics standard, we believe Cloudera is uniquely positioned to deliver these capabilities at the data layer, bring the enterprise data cloud to our more than 2,000 customers and lead this new market."

The merger with Hortonworks closed on January 3, 2019. As such, there is no comparative year-over-year financial information for the combined company. Unless otherwise stated, the information presented is on a combined company basis under ASC 6061 and ASC 340-402.

GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $87.0 million. For reference, GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $38.1 million for standalone Cloudera.

Non-GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $30.2 million. For reference, non-GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $9.0 million for standalone Cloudera.

Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $40.2 million. For reference, operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was negative $22.0 million for standalone Cloudera.

GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.45 per share, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 190.4 million shares. For reference, GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $0.25 per share for standalone Cloudera, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 142.9 million shares.

Non-GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.15 per share, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 190.4 million shares. For reference, non-GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $0.05 per share for standalone Cloudera, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 142.9 million shares.

For fiscal year 2019, total revenue was $479.9 million and subscription revenue was $406.3 million. The Hortonworks business, which closed its fiscal year on December 31, 2018, and its books as a standalone entity on January 2, 2019, contributed $15 million of subscription revenue to the combined company's results in fiscal year 2019. For reference, standalone Cloudera year-over-year subscription revenue growth for fiscal year 2019 was 29%.

GAAP loss from operations for fiscal year 2019 was $193.8 million. For reference, GAAP loss from operations for fiscal year 2018 was $374.2 million for standalone Cloudera.

Non-GAAP loss from operations for fiscal year 2019 was $67.3 million. For reference, non-GAAP loss from operations fiscal year 2018 was $80.4 million for standalone Cloudera.

Operating cash flow for fiscal year 2019 was $34.3 million. For reference, operating cash flow for fiscal year 2018 was negative $42.3 million for standalone Cloudera.

GAAP net loss per share for fiscal year 2019 was $1.21 per share, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 159.8 million shares. For reference, GAAP net loss per share for fiscal year 2018 was $3.24 per share for standalone Cloudera, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 114.1 million shares.

Non-GAAP net loss per share for fiscal year 2019 was $0.41 per share, based on weighted-average shares outstanding of 159.8 million shares. For reference, non-GAAP net loss per share for fiscal year 2018 was $0.57 per share for standalone Cloudera, based on non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding of 133.1 million shares.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading Non‑GAAP Financial Measures. See financial statement tables below for additional information regarding historical and forward-looking stock-based compensation expenses and shares outstanding.

As of January 31, 2019, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash of $540.6 million.

Recent Business and Financial Highlights

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019:

Adjusted annualized recurring revenue was $680.6 million , representing 24% year-over-year growth

, representing 24% year-over-year growth Non-GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 88%

Operating cash flow was $40.2 million , including $23.0 million of merger-related payments

, including of merger-related payments Customers with annual recurring revenue greater than $100,000 were 976, up more than 85 in the period from October 3 (merger announcement) to January 31 , 2019

were 976, up more than 85 in the period from (merger announcement) to , 2019 Completed merger with Hortonworks, creating an open-source powerhouse to build the industry's first enterprise data cloud from the Edge to AI

Cloudera was named among Leaders in Cloud Hadoop/Spark Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

Full Year Fiscal 2019:

Total revenue was $479.9 million

Subscription revenue was $406.3 million

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin for the year was 88%

Operating cash flow was positive for the fiscal year, a full year ahead of schedule

Business Outlook

The outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, ending April 30, 2019, is:

Total revenue in the range of $187 million to $190 million

to Subscription revenue in the range of $154 million to $156 million

to $156 million Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.25 to $0.22 per share

to per share Weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 271 million shares

The outlook for fiscal 2020, ending January 31, 2020, is:

Total revenue in the range of $835 million to $855 million , representing approximately 76% year-over-year growth

to , representing approximately 76% year-over-year growth Subscription revenue in the range of $695 million to $705 million , representing approximately 72% year-over-year growth

to , representing approximately 72% year-over-year growth Operating cash flow in the range of negative $40 million to negative $30 million

to negative Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.36 to $0.32 per share

to per share Weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 279 million shares

Adjusted ARR of $800 million to $825 million , representing 18% to 21% year-over-year growth

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Cloudera is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 results and the outlook for its first quarter of fiscal 2020 and full year fiscal 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. Participants can listen via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of Cloudera's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed as follows:

Participant Toll Free Number: +1-833-231-7247

Participant International Number: +1-647-689-4091

Conference ID: 2066939

1 Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" 2 ASC 340-40 "Other Assets and Deferred Costs - Contracts with Customers"

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at cloudera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "goal" and variations of these words and similar expressions, are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release address a variety of subjects, including anticipated benefits from the merger with Hortonworks and our "Business Outlook" for our first quarter of fiscal 2020 and our full year fiscal 2020 operating results. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, competitive pressures and pricing declines, intellectual property infringement claims, and other risks or uncertainties that are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in our other SEC filings, including in a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a joint proxy statement/prospectus of Cloudera and Hortonworks. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be attained. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report all financial information required in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the results of our operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by us include non-GAAP subscription gross margins, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, and historical and forward-looking non-GAAP net loss per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, acquisition- and disposition-related expenses (if any), and amortization of acquired intangible assets from the Cloudera unaudited condensed consolidated statement of operations. In addition, we use non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding to calculate non-GAAP net loss per share. This non-GAAP measure includes the impact of anti-dilutive restricted stock units and stock options outstanding, on a weighted basis.

For a description of these items, including the reasons why management adjusts for them, and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" as well as the related tables that precede it. We may consider whether other significant non-recurring items that arise in the future should also be excluded in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures we use.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results or future outlook. Management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results, as well as when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We use these non‑GAAP financial measures in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate comparisons of our performance to prior periods.

Adjusted Annualized Recurring Revenue

Adjusted annualized recurring revenue ("adjusted ARR") is a non-GAAP performance metric, which we will use to assess the health and trajectory of our business. We intend to disclose contracted quarter-end ARR when all information becomes available. Until this work can be completed, we are providing annualized recurring revenue based on reported subscription revenue, or adjusted ARR. Adjusted ARR equals quarterly GAAP subscription revenue adjusted to (1) add Hortonworks' quarterly results, (2) subtract Hortonworks' post-merger results (in the case of Q4 fiscal 2019 only), (3) reverse the effects of purchase price adjustments, and (4) subtract non-recurring partner-related revenue and subscription revenue with certain related parties, multiplied by four quarters to annualize. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, and the comparative period a year ago, adjusted ARR, as reconciled to GAAP results, was as follows, in millions:





Fourth quarter of

Fourth quarter of





Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2018

GAAP quarterly subscription revenue

$ 123.0



$ 86.8



Adjustments for Hortonworks revenue, non-recurring partner revenue and revenue from related parties

$ 47.2

(1) $ 50.0

(2) Subtotal

$ 170.2



$ 136.8



Adjusted ARR

$ 680.8



$ 547.2









(1) The adjustment amount related to Hortonworks represents the pre-merger Hortonworks quarterly subscription revenue for the three month period ended December 31, 2018 less the post-merger quarterly subscription revenue from Hortonworks from January 3, 2019 to January 31, 2019 included in the GAAP quarterly subscription revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. This revenue amount is presented under ASC 606.



(2) The adjustment amount related to Hortonworks represents the pre-merger Hortonworks quarterly subscription revenue for the three month period ended December 31, 2017. This revenue amount is presented under ASC 605 as Hortonworks adopted ASC 606 under the modified retrospective approach on January 1, 2018. The difference between ASC 606 and ASC 605 for this period is not material.

Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

































Three Months Ended January 31,

Years Ended January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:













Subscription $ 123,015



$ 86,828



$ 406,333



$ 302,617

Services 21,500



18,907



73,608



69,676

Total revenue 144,515



105,735



479,941



372,293

Cost of revenue:(1) (2)













Subscription 18,565



14,729



63,329



70,902

Services 22,090



18,098



72,785



87,133

Total cost of revenue 40,655



32,827



136,114



158,035

Gross profit 103,860



72,908



343,827



214,258

Operating expenses:(1) (2)













Research and development 52,787



38,925



173,814



215,695

Sales and marketing 82,918



56,520



253,164



287,196

General and administrative 55,120



15,548



110,613



85,539

Total operating expenses 190,825



110,993



537,591



588,430

Loss from operations (86,965)



(38,085)



(193,764)



(374,172)

Interest income, net 2,591



1,560



9,011



5,150

Other income (expense), net 676



1,080



(2,478)



1,429

Net loss before provision for income taxes (83,698)



(35,445)



(187,231)



(367,593)

Provision for income taxes (1,823)



(869)



(5,418)



(2,079)

Net loss $ (85,521)



$ (36,314)



$ (192,649)



$ (369,672)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.45)



$ (0.25)



$ (1.21)



$ (3.24)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 190,408



142,857



159,816



114,141





(1) Amounts include stock‑based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):































Three Months Ended January 31,

Years Ended January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenue – subscription $ 2,899



$ 2,683



$ 9,959



$ 24,826

Cost of revenue – services 3,952



3,429



11,492



31,843

Research and development 15,428



10,004



41,430



100,143

Sales and marketing 13,637



7,672



27,918



90,420

General and administrative 13,718



4,538



26,566



42,774

Total stock‑based compensation expense $ 49,634



$ 28,326



$ 117,365



$ 290,006





(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows (in thousands):

































Three Months Ended January 31,

Years Ended January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenue – subscription $ 1,385



$ 622



$ 3,251



$ 2,230

Sales and marketing 5,773



178



5,878



1,493

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 7,158



$ 800



$ 9,129



$ 3,723



Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (as a percentage of total revenue) (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended January 31,

Years Ended January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenue:













Subscription 85 %

82 %

85 %

81 % Services 15



18



15



19

Total revenue 100



100



100



100

Cost of revenue:(1) (2)













Subscription 13



14



13



19

Services 15



17



15



23

Total cost of revenue 28



31



28



42

Gross profit 72



69



72



58

Operating expenses:(1) (2)













Research and development 37



37



36



58

Sales and marketing 57



53



53



77

General and administrative 38



15



23



23

Total operating expenses 132



105



112



158

Loss from operations (60)



(36)



(40)



(100)

Interest income, net 2



1



2



1

Other income (expense), net —



1



(1)



1

Net loss before provision for income taxes (58)



(33)



(39)



(98)

Provision for income taxes (1)



(1)



(1)



(1)

Net loss (59) %

(34) %

(40) %

(99) %

(1) Amounts include stock‑based compensation expense as a percentage of total revenue as follows:

























Three Months Ended January 31,

Years Ended January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenue – subscription 2 %

3 %

2 %

7 % Cost of revenue – services 3



3



2



9

Research and development 11



9



9



27

Sales and marketing 9



7



6



24

General and administrative 9



4



6



11

Total stock-based compensation expense 34 %

26 %

25 %

78 %

(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets as a percentage of total revenue as follows:

























Three Months Ended January 31,

Years Ended January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenue – subscription 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Sales and marketing 4



—



1



—

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets 5 %

1 %

2 %

1 %

Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)

















January 31,

2019

January 31,

2018 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 158,672



$ 43,247

Short-term marketable securities 322,005



327,842

Accounts receivable, net 242,980



130,318

Contract assets 4,824



2,933

Deferred costs 32,100



22,278

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,281



31,470

Total current assets 798,862



558,088

Property and equipment, net 27,619



17,600

Marketable securities, noncurrent 56,541



71,580

Intangible assets, net 679,326



5,855

Goodwill 586,456



33,621

Deferred costs, noncurrent 36,913



37,703

Restricted cash 3,367



18,052

Other assets 7,559



9,312

TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,196,643



$ 751,811

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable $ 8,185



$ 2,722

Accrued compensation 53,590



41,393

Other contract liabilities 17,177



9,284

Other accrued liabilities 24,548



12,971

Deferred revenue, current portion 390,965



210,577

Total current liabilities 494,465



276,947

Deferred revenue, less current portion 116,604



26,823

Other contract liabilities, less current portion 1,296



3,266

Other liabilities 22,209



16,601

TOTAL LIABILITIES 634,574



323,637

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Common stock 13



7

Additional paid-in capital 2,711,340



1,385,592

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42)



(832)

Accumulated deficit (1,149,242)



(956,593)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,562,069



428,174

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,196,643



$ 751,811



Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

































Three Months Ended January 31,

Years Ended January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net loss $ (85,521)



$ (36,314)



$ (192,649)



$ (369,672)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 9,669



2,407



17,428



12,102

Stock-based compensation 49,634



28,326



117,365



290,006

Accretion and amortization of marketable securities (745)



(145)



(1,406)



512

Amortization of deferred costs 8,840



6,237



30,634



23,284

Gain on disposal of fixed assets (3)



—



(25)



(111)

Release of deferred tax valuation allowance —



—



—



(806)

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 16,070



(64,202)



54,231



(28,780)

Contract assets (4,712)



(2,793)



(1,891)



(285)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,149



(10,735)



16,497



(16,194)

Deferred costs (18,246)



(11,546)



(39,665)



(34,557)

Accounts payable 3,234



1,659



3,795



(667)

Accrued compensation (10,928)



6,410



(17,962)



5,179

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,203



(1,323)



5,413



7,664

Total contract liabilities(*) 63,603



60,033



42,508



70,057

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 40,247



(21,986)



34,273



(42,268)

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (93,823)



(106,172)



(462,737)



(620,329)

Sales of marketable securities and other investments 20,693



21,633



56,702



79,069

Maturities of marketable securities and other investments 89,275



87,820



435,478



321,552

Cash used in business combinations, net of cash acquired —



—



—



(1,937)

Cash acquired in business combination 42,557



—



42,557



—

Capital expenditures (766)



(3,949)



(10,086)



(12,954)

Proceeds from sale of equipment 16



—



45



145

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 57,952



(668)



61,959



(234,454)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Net proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering —



—



—



237,422

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock in follow-on offering —



(795)



—



46,008

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (7,736)



(9,278)



(16,218)



(59,781)

Proceeds from employee stock plans 3,084



12,452



21,844



23,673

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,652)



2,379



5,626



247,322

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 508



727



(1,118)



1,067

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 94,055



(19,548)



100,740



(28,333)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period 67,984



80,847



61,299



89,632

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period $ 162,039



$ 61,299



$ 162,039



$ 61,299

















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION













Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,706



$ 854



$ 4,775



$ 2,694

















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 208



$ 1,130



$ 208



$ 1,130

Fair value of common stock issued as consideration for business combinations $ 1,154,230



$ —



$ 1,154,230



$ 2,081

Fair value of share-based compensation awards assumed $ 48,197



$ —



$ 48,197



$ —

Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 657.687





(*) Total contract liabilities include deferred revenue, current and noncurrent and other contract liabilities, current and noncurrent.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the reasons stated under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above, which are generally applicable to each of the items Cloudera excludes from its non-GAAP financial measures, Cloudera believes it is appropriate to exclude or give effect to certain items for the following reasons:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures consistent with how we evaluate our operating results and prepare our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. Further, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we focus on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such equity grants. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business.

We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures consistent with how we evaluate our operating results and prepare our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. Further, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we focus on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such equity grants. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business. Amortization of acquired intangible assets . We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial measures. Although the purchase accounting for an acquisition necessarily reflects the accounting value assigned to intangible assets, our management team excludes the GAAP impact of acquired intangible assets when evaluating our operating results. Likewise, our management team excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business.

. We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial measures. Although the purchase accounting for an acquisition necessarily reflects the accounting value assigned to intangible assets, our management team excludes the GAAP impact of acquired intangible assets when evaluating our operating results. Likewise, our management team excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business. Assumed preferred stock conversion. For periods prior to the closing of our initial public offering (IPO) on May 3, 2017 , we give effect to the automatic conversion of all outstanding shares of preferred stock to common stock, as if such conversion had occurred at the beginning of the period, in our calculations of non-GAAP weighted-average shares, diluted, and non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted. The inclusion of these shares facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business.

For periods prior to the closing of our initial public offering (IPO) on , we give effect to the automatic conversion of all outstanding shares of preferred stock to common stock, as if such conversion had occurred at the beginning of the period, in our calculations of non-GAAP weighted-average shares, diluted, and non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted. The inclusion of these shares facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long term performance of our business. Assumed IPO issuance. We include the common shares issued in our IPO, on a weighted basis, as if the shares were issued on the date of our effectiveness. Our IPO was effective in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 and closed in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Cloudera, Inc. Three Months Ended January 31, 2019 GAAP Results Reconciled to non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

































GAAP

Stock-based

compensation

expense

Amortization

of acquired

intangible

assets

Non-GAAP Cost of revenue- Subscription $ 18,565



$ (2,899)



$ (1,385)



$ 14,281

Subscription gross margin 85 %

2 %

1 %

88 % Cost of revenue- Services 22,090



(3,952)



—



18,138

Services gross margin (3) %

18 %

— %

16 % Gross profit 103,860



6,851



1,385



112,096

Total gross margin 72 %

5 %

1 %

78 % Research and development 52,787



(15,428)



—



37,359

Sales and marketing 82,918



(13,637)



(5,773)



63,508

General and administrative 55,120



(13,718)



—



41,402

Loss from operations (86,965)



49,634



7,158



(30,173)

Operating margin (60) %

34 %

5 %

(21) % Net loss (85,521)



49,634



7,158



(28,729)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.45)



$ 0.26



$ 0.04



$ (0.15)

