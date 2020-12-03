Cloudera Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

"In the third quarter, CDP Private Cloud became generally available, we announced three new upcoming cloud-native services on CDP Public Cloud, and the number of CDP Public Cloud paying customers increased by more than 40%. With CDP Private Cloud now in-market, our hybrid multi-cloud offerings can be implemented by customers and our Enterprise Data Cloud vision is nearly complete. We are beginning to see an acceleration of migrations by existing customers from legacy Cloudera and Hortonworks platforms to CDP," said Rob Bearden, chief executive officer, Cloudera. "We believe that Cloudera has never been better-positioned to capture more of the rapidly growing data management and analytics market opportunity for hybrid multi-cloud solutions. As a result, we have announced today that the board has authorized the repurchase of an additional $500 million in shares of our stock."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

GAAP loss from operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $12.3 million , compared to $82.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020

, compared to for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 Non-GAAP income from operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $49.3 million , compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $8.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020

, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 Operating cash flow for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $18.4 million , compared to negative $5.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020

, compared to negative for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 GAAP net loss per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.04 per share, compared to $0.29 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020

per share, compared to per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 Non-GAAP net income per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.15 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.03 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

As of October 31, 2020, Cloudera had total cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash of $567.5 million.

Recent Business and Financial Highlights

Annualized Recurring Revenue at the conclusion of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $756 million , representing 12% year-over-year growth

, representing 12% year-over-year growth GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 87%, up from 82% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 91%, up from 86% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020

Cloudera recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave(TM): Notebook-Based Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning, Q3 2020

Acquired Eventador, a provider of cloud-native services for streaming analytics, to deliver more customer value for real-time analytics use cases

Three new enterprise data cloud services designed specifically for data specialists were announced for Cloudera Data Platform (CDP): CDP Data Engineering; CDP Operational Database; and CDP Data Visualization

Business Outlook

The outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, ending January 31, 2021 is:

Total revenue in the range of $219 million to $222 million

to Subscription revenue in the range of $199 million to $202 million

to Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $35 million to $40 million

to Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.10 to $0.12 per share

to per share Diluted weighted-average share count of approximately 323 million shares

The outlook for fiscal 2021, ending January 31, 2021, is:

Total revenue in the range of $862 million to $865 million

to Subscription revenue in the range of $775 million to $778 million

to Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $131 million to $136 million

to Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.40 to $0.42 per share

to per share Diluted weighted-average share count of approximately 317 million shares

The business outlook is based on the assumption that the recessionary impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) will continue at least through Cloudera's fourth quarter fiscal 2021.

Share Repurchase Authorization

Cloudera's board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $500 million in shares of our common stock, through open market purchases, block trades and/or in privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 plans, or other repurchase mechanisms, in compliance with applicable securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, volume and nature of any repurchases will be determined by Cloudera's management based on their evaluation of the capital needs of the business, market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The repurchase program will be executed consistent with our capital allocation strategy, balancing investment to grow the business over the long-term and return of capital to shareholders. No time limit was set for the completion of the repurchase program, the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and the program does not obligate Cloudera to purchase any shares. The amount of shares Cloudera has been authorized to repurchase may be increased or decreased at any time by our board of directors. The repurchase program is conditioned upon the closing of an institutional term loan, which we believe can be closed during our current fiscal quarter. Cloudera currently expects to fund the repurchase program using proceeds from this term loan, and/or with our existing cash or cash generated from operations. Cloudera's ability to secure proceeds from and the timing of closing such an institutional term loan are subject to market conditions and other factors beyond our control.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at cloudera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "goal" and variations of these words and similar expressions, are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release address a variety of subjects, including statements about our short-term and long-term assumptions, goals and targets, including our "Business Outlook" for our fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and our full year fiscal 2021 operating results. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, competitive pressures and pricing declines, intellectual property infringement claims, the impact of and uncertainties related to COVID-19, and other risks or uncertainties that are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in our other SEC filings. You can obtain copies of our SEC filings on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additionally, these forward-looking statements, particularly our guidance, involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the impact of COVID-19 on our business and global economic conditions. Many of these assumptions relate to matters that are beyond our control and changing rapidly, including, but not limited to, the timeframes for and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on our customers' purchasing decisions and the length of our sales cycles, particularly for customers in certain industries highly affected by COVID-19. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be attained. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report all financial information required in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement our unaudited and audited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the results of our operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by us include non-GAAP cost of revenue-subscription, non-GAAP cost of revenue-services, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP services gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, and historical and forward-looking non-GAAP income/loss from operations, non-GAAP net income/loss, and non-GAAP net income/loss per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, acquisition and disposition-related expenses (if any), extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges (if any), and amortization of acquired intangible assets from our unaudited and audited condensed consolidated statement of operations.

For a description of these items, including the reasons why management adjusts for them, and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying financial statement tables titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" as well as the related financial statement tables that precede it. We may consider whether other significant non-recurring items that arise in the future should also be excluded in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures we use.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results or future outlook. Management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results, as well as when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We use these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate comparisons of our performance to prior periods.

Annualized Recurring Revenue

Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is a performance metric, which we use to assess the health and trajectory of our business. ARR equals the annualized value of all recurring subscription contracts with active entitlements as of the end of the period. ARR does not reflect non-recurring partner revenue, subscription revenue with certain related parties, custom engineering, remote operation and management services, or premium add-on support.

Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue:













Subscription $ 197,355



$ 166,932



$ 575,962



$ 485,872

Services 20,544



31,360



66,733



96,599

Total revenue 217,899



198,292



642,695



582,471

Cost of revenue:(1) (2)













Subscription 25,243



30,224



81,808



88,636

Services 16,804



27,404



64,119



87,355

Total cost of revenue 42,047



57,628



145,927



175,991

Gross profit 175,852



140,664



496,768



406,480

Operating expenses:(1) (2)













Research and development 56,306



66,657



182,826



196,572

Sales and marketing 97,952



117,783



316,847



349,657

General and administrative 33,923



38,691



101,765



135,568

Total operating expenses 188,181



223,131



601,438



681,797

Loss from operations (12,329)



(82,467)



(104,670)



(275,317)

Interest income 1,201



2,756



4,886



9,203

Other income (expense), net (1,398)



(46)



(2,915)



291

Loss before provision for income taxes (12,526)



(79,757)



(102,699)



(265,823)

Provision for income taxes (1,419)



(2,365)



(5,257)



(6,472)

Net loss $ (13,945)



$ (82,122)



$ (107,956)



$ (272,295)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.04)



$ (0.29)



$ (0.36)



$ (0.98)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per

share, basic and diluted 311,009



283,267



302,185



277,260



(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of revenue – subscription $ 3,384



$ 4,306



$ 11,060



$ 12,314

Cost of revenue – service 2,372



4,620



9,363



13,076

Research and development 16,372



19,697



53,253



55,991

Sales and marketing 11,806



17,400



41,660



46,199

General and administrative 7,922



8,191



26,575



37,238

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 41,856



$ 54,214



$ 141,911



$ 164,818





(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of revenue – subscription $ 3,144



$ 2,761



$ 9,303



$ 8,358

Sales and marketing 16,605



17,264



49,798



51,764

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 19,749



$ 20,025



$ 59,101



$ 60,122



Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)



October 31,

2020

January 31,

2020

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,114



$ 107,638

Marketable securities 298,711



253,361

Accounts receivable, net 172,424



249,971

Deferred costs 44,922



54,776

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,502



42,155

Total current assets 640,673



707,901

Property and equipment, net 20,247



21,988

Marketable securities, non-current 169,324



122,193

Intangible assets, net 551,835



605,236

Goodwill 599,291



590,361

Deferred costs, non-current 30,365



35,260

Operating lease right-of-use assets 187,469



204,642

Other assets 10,961



12,209

TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,210,165



$ 2,299,790

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,556



$ 3,858

Accrued compensation 56,029



61,826

Other contract liabilities 7,895



12,225

Other accrued liabilities 22,902



22,297

Operating lease liabilities 29,422



19,181

Deferred revenue 401,943



460,561

Total current liabilities 520,747



579,948

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 176,244



192,324

Deferred revenue, non-current 57,958



81,926

Other accrued liabilities, non-current 5,683



7,223

TOTAL LIABILITIES 760,632



861,421

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Common stock 16



15

Additional paid-in capital 3,044,290



2,923,905

Accumulated other comprehensive income (195)



273

Accumulated deficit (1,594,578)



(1,485,824)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,449,533



1,438,369

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,210,165



$ 2,299,790



Cloudera, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net loss $ (13,945)



$ (82,122)



$ (107,956)



$ (272,295)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 22,077



22,957



67,016



69,123

Non-cash lease expense 11,516



10,999



34,208



33,897

Stock-based compensation expense 41,856



54,214



141,911



164,818

Amortization of deferred costs 17,340



12,606



50,750



33,579

Other 3,261



(702)



8,387



(1,903)

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (24,273)



(1,708)



76,067



78,952

Prepaid expenses and other assets (120)



204



14,508



(3,754)

Deferred costs (13,711)



(15,393)



(36,001)



(37,200)

Accounts payable (1,268)



7,854



(2,098)



4,193

Accrued compensation (3,579)



3,767



(10,225)



(2,323)

Other accrued liabilities 832



(3,785)



(3,447)



4,904

Other contract liabilities (456)



(203)



(4,330)



(9,445)

Operating lease liabilities (3,525)



(2,864)



(24,731)



(27,898)

Deferred revenue (17,640)



(11,714)



(84,889)



(62,058)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 18,365



(5,890)



119,170



(27,410)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of marketable securities (121,631)



(81,273)



(395,200)



(392,497)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 6,150



17,356



110,322



56,741

Maturities of marketable securities 67,960



96,228



191,670



331,630

Cash used in business combinations, net of cash acquired (12,358)



(4,500)



(12,358)



(4,500)

Capital expenditures (2,875)



(1,767)



(7,305)



(6,488)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (62,754)



26,044



(112,871)



(15,114)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Repurchases of common stock —



—



(25,974)



—

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (6,352)



(5,439)



(29,635)



(21,085)

Proceeds from employee stock plans 4,552



10,413



38,191



19,633

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,800)



4,974



(17,418)



(1,452)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (868)



—



(405)



(1,508)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (47,057)



25,128



(11,524)



(45,484)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period 146,523



91,427



110,990



162,039

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period $ 99,466



$ 116,555



$ 99,466



$ 116,555



Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the statement of cash flows:



As of October 31,



2020

2019 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 96,114



$ 113,203

Restricted cash included in Other assets

3,352



3,352

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 99,466



$ 116,555



Cloudera, Inc. Three Months Ended October 31, 2020 GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense

Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets

Non-GAAP Cost of revenue- Subscription $ 25,243



$ (3,384)



$ (3,144)



$ 18,715

Subscription gross margin 87 %

2 %

2 %

91 % Cost of revenue- Services 16,804



(2,372)



—



14,432

Services gross margin 18 %

12 %

— %

30 % Gross profit 175,852



5,756



3,144



184,752

Total gross margin 81 %

3 %

1 %

85 % Research and development 56,306



(16,372)



—



39,934

Sales and marketing 97,952



(11,806)



(16,605)



69,541

General and administrative 33,923



(7,922)



—



26,001

(Loss) income from operations (12,329)



41,856



19,749



49,276

Operating margin (6) %

19 %

9 %

23 % Net (loss) income (13,945)



41,856



19,749



47,660

Net (loss) income per share, basic (0.04)



0.13



0.06



0.15

Net (loss) income per share, diluted (1) $ (0.04)



$ 0.13



$ 0.06



$ 0.15





(1) See below for a reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share

Cloudera, Inc. Three Months Ended October 31, 2019 GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense

Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets

Non-GAAP Cost of revenue- Subscription $ 30,224



$ (4,306)



$ (2,761)



$ 23,157

Subscription gross margin 82 %

3 %

2 %

86 % Cost of revenue- Services 27,404



(4,620)



—



22,784

Services gross margin 13 %

15 %

— %

27 % Gross profit 140,664



8,926



2,761



152,351

Total gross margin 71 %

5 %

1 %

77 % Research and development 66,657



(19,697)



—



46,960

Sales and marketing 117,783



(17,400)



(17,264)



83,119

General and administrative 38,691



(8,191)



—



30,500

Loss from operations (82,467)



54,214



20,025



(8,228)

Operating margin (42) %

27 %

10 %

(4) % Net loss (82,122)



54,214



20,025



(7,883)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.29)



$ 0.19



$ 0.07



$ (0.03)



Cloudera, Inc. Reconciliation of weighted-average shares used for non-GAAP net income per share (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

2020

2019 Weighted-average shares, basic 311,009



283,267

Effect of dilutive securities:





Stock options, unvested restricted stock units and ESPP 7,647



—

Weighted-average shares, diluted 318,656



283,267



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the reasons stated under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above, which are generally applicable to each of the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures, we believe it is appropriate to exclude or give effect to certain items for the following reasons:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures consistent with how we evaluate our operating results and prepare our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. Further, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we focus on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such equity grants. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business.

We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures consistent with how we evaluate our operating results and prepare our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. Further, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we focus on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such equity grants. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business. Amortization of acquired intangible assets . We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial measures. Although the purchase accounting for an acquisition necessarily reflects the accounting value assigned to intangible assets, our management team excludes the GAAP impact of acquired intangible assets when evaluating our operating results. Likewise, our management team excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business.

. We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial measures. Although the purchase accounting for an acquisition necessarily reflects the accounting value assigned to intangible assets, our management team excludes the GAAP impact of acquired intangible assets when evaluating our operating results. Likewise, our management team excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business. Extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges. We currently lease approximately 225,000 square feet of space for our former corporate headquarters in Palo Alto, California under a lease agreement that expires in 2027. Upon the completion of the merger with Hortonworks, we added approximately 92,000 square feet of space in Santa Clara, California under a lease agreement that expires in 2026 and we relocated our corporate headquarters to this space during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges relate to potential charges that we may incur as a result of future activities with respect to our leased office locations.

Cloudera, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (unaudited)



Fiscal 2021 (in millions) Q4

FY GAAP operating loss ($30) - ($25)

($135) - ($130) Stock-based compensation expense (*) 46

188 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19

78 Non-GAAP operating income $35 - $40

$131 - $136



Fiscal 2021 (in millions) Q4

FY GAAP net loss ($32) - ($26)

($139) - ($134) Stock-based compensation expense (*) 46

188 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19

78 Non-GAAP net income $33 - $39

$127 - $132



(*) Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by a number of variables, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, the guidance presented above is subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially.

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.

