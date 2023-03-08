CloudFest 2023: A Celebration of Cloud Technology and Innovation

RUST, Germany, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to be a part of the largest and most innovative cloud computing event of the year! CloudFest 2023 will take place in Rust, Germany from 21-24 March, and is set to be a game-changer for cloud computing enthusiasts.

This year we're inviting journalists and media representatives to attend CloudFest 2023 and cover the latest advancements in cloud technology.

The event will take place in Europa Park, the largest theme park in Germany, and of course the park will be open for attendees to explore throughout the event!

As an attending journalist, you will receive a complimentary VIP pass to the event, worth €999, giving you access to the main conference, exclusive sessions, and after-hours networking events.

The VIP pass also includes access to a chauffeured luxury car service, VIP lounge access, and gourmet catering at specialist on-site restaurants.

In addition, you will have exclusive access to research that predicts trends, advancements, and behaviours surrounding cloud technology in the upcoming year.

The research lays out what industry leaders prioritise for the health of their business, for the benefit of cloud-based technology end users, and for continued cloud-based success.

This year's lineup of speakers is a who's who of the cloud computing industry. You'll have the opportunity to hear from some of the most influential people in the field, including Paul Vixie, Director of SIE Europe U.G, who will discuss the need for privacy-preserving collection of Internet metadata for the purpose of detecting and preventing e-crime.

In anticipation of the event, speaker Paul Vixie said: "I'm thrilled to be a part of CloudFest 2023; this event provides a unique opportunity to exchange ideas, share best practices and explore the latest innovations in the field.

"This event brings together many of the brightest minds in the industry and I'm looking forward to meeting speakers and attendees to discuss the latest advancements in cloud technology."

In addition to the panel of speakers, you will also have the opportunity to interview representatives from our event sponsors, including Intel, Dell and Webpros. From C-level executives to technical experts, you'll have a chance to engage with some of the most influential people in the cloud computing industry.

CloudFest 2023 will feature more than 100 hours of content, including in-depth sessions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities with industry peers. With more than 7,500 attendees expected, you'll have access to the latest cloud solutions, emerging technologies, and new business models.

CloudFest CEO, Christian Jaeger said: "CloudFest is a celebration of the cloud technology community and a gathering of like-minded individuals who are shaping the future of computing.

This year's event will be no exception, with a lineup of outstanding speakers and industry leaders, as well as cutting-edge content and networking opportunities."

Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of the future of cloud computing at CloudFest 2023!

