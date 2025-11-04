CloudFit Software Launches easyCMMC to Help Defense Contractors Meet 2025 CMMC Compliance Mandates

LYNCHBURG, Va., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFit Software, a Microsoft Partner and leading provider of secure managed services, is announcing the launch of easyCMMC, a turnkey solution designed to help defense contractors meet upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements ahead of the November 2025 Phase 1 rule implementation.

Built on the foundation of trusted Microsoft Government platforms, easyCMMC enables Defense Industrial Base organizations to achieve audit readiness in less than 30 days. The service simplifies compliance by combining CloudFit's cutting-edge automation, cybersecurity, and managed support into a single, cost-effective solution. This ensures that all contractors can meet DoD cybersecurity expectations without breaking the bank.

"easyCMMC starts with FedRAMP-aligned Microsoft environments, but CloudFit makes them work for the real world," says Dr. Justin Hensley, Compliance Lead at CloudFit Software. "We integrate automation, management, and monitoring to operationalize inherited controls — and we continue to maintain those environments and support our defense industrial base customers to ensure that systems handling protected data such as CUI remain secure, compliant, and audit-ready."

Founded and led by former Microsoft executives, CloudFit Software brings decades of deep experience managing mission-critical workloads for government, defense, and enterprise customers. That expertise forms the foundation of easyCMMC, which helps contractors align with NIST SP 800-171 and achieve CMMC Level 2 compliance through secure, Microsoft-backed infrastructure.

"Our roots are in Microsoft. We've spent years building and securing environments for the most regulated organizations in the world," said Carroll Moon, CEO of CloudFit. "With easyCMMC, we're delivering that same level of defense-grade protection and simplicity to the businesses of all sizes that drive our nation's defense supply chain."

In addition to its compliance-ready Microsoft environment, easyCMMC includes:

Government Community Cloud High (GCC-High) and Azure Government tenants configured for CMMC compliance and tailored to DIB workflows

Shared Responsibility Matrice (SRM) for clear audit documentation

Continuous monitoring and managed compliance support from CloudFit's U.S.-based team

Flexible pricing and no user minimums, enabling accessibility for contractors

As the Department of Defense's Phase 1 CMMC rule takes effect in November 2025, defense contractors must be ready to demonstrate cybersecurity maturity and protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) to remain eligible for federal contracts. easyCMMC helps organizations achieve those requirements quickly, confidently, and affordably.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit easycmmc.us. To learn more about CloudFit's full-service offerings, visit cloudfitsoftware.com.

About CloudFit Software

CloudFit Software is a managed services and cybersecurity company headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. Founded by former Microsoft leaders, CloudFit specializes in secure Microsoft 365, Azure, and compliance-driven cloud solutions for government, defense, and regulated industries. The company's mission is to run every mission-critical workload securely and efficiently for its customers worldwide.

