CloudFit Software Named 2025 Microsoft Global Defense & Intelligence Partner Award Winner

LYNCHBURG, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft announced that CloudFit Software has been named the winner of the 2025 Microsoft Global Defense and Intelligence Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for excellence in innovation and customer solutions built on Microsoft Cloud technology.

Each year, Microsoft's Partner of the Year Awards recognize global partners delivering outstanding applications, services, and AI innovation. Honorees were selected from more than 4,600 nominations across over 100 countries. CloudFit now joins this distinguished group as a global leader helping defense and intelligence organizations modernize securely and efficiently.

From mission-grade to supply-chain scale, CloudFit's award reflects proven impact operating secure, modern workloads for defense and intelligence missions. That same DNA now powers easyCMMC, CloudFit's turnkey offering built on Microsoft GCC High and Azure Government to help organizations across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) — from primes to SMB subcontractors — achieve and maintain CMMC Level 2 compliance.

This marks CloudFit's first global-level Microsoft Partner Award, building on its 2020 recognition for helping the U.S. Department of Defense transition to secure remote operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by former Microsoft leaders, CloudFit combines deep mission expertise with a proven record of delivering secure enclave design, compliance automation, and 24x7 managed cloud operations for defense and intelligence customers.

"CloudFit's mission is to 'run every mission critical workload'. That starts with workloads in support of our warfighters. We intentionally take our automation to Federal Suppliers, Regulated Industries, ISVs and Microsoft Product Groups as well," said Carroll Moon, CEO and Founder of CloudFit. "This award reflects our team's dedication, our collaboration with Microsoft, and the trust our customers place in us every day. It validates what we've built together — secure, modern, mission-ready operations that truly make an impact."

The complete list of 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists.

Learn more about how CloudFit secures mission-critical workloads at www.cloudfitsoftware.com.

About CloudFit Software

CloudFit Software is a mission-driven managed services and technology company specializing in secure cloud operations for defense, intelligence, and regulated industries. Founded by former Microsoft leaders, CloudFit delivers managed compliance, modernization, and cybersecurity solutions powered by Microsoft Azure Government, GCC High, and proprietary automation. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, CloudFit helps organizations accelerate cloud adoption, maintain compliance, and operate with confidence.

Media Contact

Emma Lombardi, Marketing Manager, CloudFit Software

[email protected]

www.cloudfitsoftware.com

SOURCE CloudFit Software, LLC