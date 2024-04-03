Cloudforce Co-Hosts Largest Collegiate Hackathon on the East Coast, UMD's Bitcamp 2024

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudforce, a Maryland-based trailblazer in Cloud and AI technology, today announces its title sponsorship as co-host of the 10th annual Bitcamp hackathon, set to take place at the University of Maryland (UMD) from April 19th to the 21st. This distinguished event, renowned for being the largest collegiate hackathon on the East Coast with over 1,500 registered hackers this year, invites students from various backgrounds, disciplines, and educational institutions to engage in a weekend of creativity, coding, and collaboration.

Bitcamp creates a unique platform where students can push the boundaries of innovation over an immersive 36-hour period. This year, Cloudforce, in collaboration with strategic partner Microsoft, is set to deliver multiple talks and workshops on the transformative power of artificial intelligence. Highlighting the industry's leading AI and ML services, including the cutting-edge Azure OpenAI Service and Copilot for Microsoft 365, this initiative underscores Cloudforce's dedication to fostering the next wave of cloud pioneers by providing hands-on mentorship at the forefront of AI technology.

"We are so thrilled to be co-hosting Bitcamp at UMD, a hackathon that not only attracts exceptional talent from all over the country to our hometown, but also aligns with our mission of leveraging the power of the cloud to make lives better," remarked Husein Sharaf, Founder and CEO of Cloudforce. "Our collaboration with Microsoft to mentor students on enterprise-grade platforms aims to expose young people to the AI and cloud technologies used by most major employers they'll want to work with and for in the future, which we believe is crucial to their career success."

Bitcamp stands out for its inclusive and dynamic environment, welcoming students from all walks of life to explore the potential of technology in addressing real-world challenges. Cloudforce and Microsoft's involvement will elevate the hackathon experience, offering students unparalleled access to Subject Matter Experts, field-tested resources, and the tools necessary to bring their visionary projects to life.

In addition to the spotlight on AI services within the Machine Learning Track, Bitcamp offers an array of diverse learning paths, catering to a wide range of interests and abilities. Participants can delve into the next frontier of computing in the Quantum Track; and new to this year's lineup are the Cybersecurity and App Development Tracks, designed to address the growing demand for secure digital ecosystems and innovative approaches to the software development lifecycle. These tracks ensure that every participant, regardless of their passion or proficiency level, finds a domain where they can unleash their creativity and technical skills.

"For the past ten years, Bitcamp has been the focal point of cultivating creativity and innovation in the next generation of technologists, harboring nearly a thousand or more students year-in and year-out." said Bitcamp Marketing Director Amrit Magesh. "With Cloudforce and Microsoft's support, we're set to offer an unprecedented experience that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on all participants."

About Cloudforce: Based in Prince George's County, Maryland, Cloudforce is a nationally acclaimed consultancy specializing in cloud infrastructure deployment, management, and security. With an exclusive focus on the Microsoft ecosystem, and a commitment to giving back to the community, Cloudforce stands as a leader in navigating the complexities of cloud and AI technologies, serving some of the world's most recognized brands and the nation's most notable educational institutions.

For more information or to register for Bitcamp, please visit https://bit.camp

For more information on Cloudforce, please visit https://www.gocloudforce.com

