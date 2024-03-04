Cloudforce Honored with 2024 Microsoft Supplier Prestige Award for Community Commitment

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a resounding affirmation of its commitment to community empowerment and social responsibility, Cloudforce, a leading innovator in cloud and AI technology, is thrilled to announce its recent win of the coveted 2024 Microsoft Supplier Prestige Award, Showstopper of the Year: Commitment to Community. This distinguished accolade celebrates Cloudforce's unwavering dedication to creating meaningful impact within its hometown community of Prince George's County, Maryland.

Cloudforce staff and leadership spend a day with participants of the BAM (Blacks at Microsoft) Summer Mentorship Program, to expose their youth to career pathways in technology at the company's National Harbor, Maryland headquarters.

In the highly competitive landscape of over 58,000 global suppliers to Microsoft, Cloudforce's recognition is a testament to its outsized dedication and impact. This year, Cloudforce stood out among other notable finalists in this category, including industry titans KPMG, BlackRock and World Wide Technology, showcasing its unparalleled commitment to community engagement and workforce development. The award also follows in the footsteps of prestigious past winners who have set high standards in social responsibility, including most notably Accenture who clinched this award last.

"We are profoundly honored to receive this prestigious award from Microsoft, which reflects our deep-seated belief in the power of the cloud and AI to transform lives and communities," said Husein Sharaf, Founder and CEO of Cloudforce. "This recognition fuels our passion to continue innovating for social good, and we remain committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to make a lasting impact."

The award highlights Cloudforce's continuous efforts to drive positive change and foster inclusivity in the technology sector, as well as the company's successful partnerships, community programs, and initiatives designed to bridge the digital divide and empower underrepresented groups. Cloudforce's holistic approach to community engagement, focused on education, workforce development, and sustainable growth, has set a benchmark for corporate social responsibility in the local tech ecosystem and paved the way for a more inclusive and diverse local workforce.

"It is such a pleasure to recognize Microsoft's supplier community and celebrate how they contribute to Microsoft's success," said Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer of Microsoft. "This has been a transformative year for our company and one that required us to move at the speed of AI. That wouldn't have been possible without our amazing and innovative suppliers and partners."

Microsoft's annual Supplier Prestige Awards were conceived to recognize partners who closely align with Microsoft's values and exemplify the pillars of strategy, priority, agility and modernization in the arenas of sustainability, accessibility, inclusion, representation and community. As Cloudforce celebrates this significant milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to its core value of giving back and its role as a catalyst for positive change in society.

Representing the less than one percent of partners globally that have been selected to provide consulting services through Microsoft's esteemed Industry Solutions Delivery team (formerly Microsoft Consulting Services) Cloudforce is uniquely positioned to deliver strategic advisory on cutting-edge technologies such a Copilot and Azure OpenAI to some of the world's most notable brands and organizations.

