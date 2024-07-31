Cloudforce Reigns with Thrilling Triple Crown Run. Discover What Keeps Them in the Lead.

For the third consecutive year, Cloudforce made the Inc. Regionals list for fastest growing companies in the Mid-Atlantic region. Jumping to #88 up from #124 last year, Cloudforce emerged as the only technology company in its Prince George's County, MD home to be honored.

"Like a gigantic accelerating flywheel, we continue to build unstoppable momentum," said Cloudforce Founder and CEO Husein Sharaf. "And now with the arrival of GenAI, we have even more ways to build transformational solutions for our growing customer base."

Cloudforce also continues to emerge as a national exemplar employer, achieving three-time recognition as a 2024 Inc. Best Workplace—one of just two IT Services businesses in Prince George's County. Cloudforce also became a three-peat Washington Business Journal Best Place to Work (BPTW) winner, placing fifth in the Large-Sized Company category for 2024.

Notably, both Inc. Best Workplaces and BPTW awards are based on employee input via rigorous independent, and anonymous quantitative surveys, across key criteria including leadership, culture, benefits, diversity, equity, and inclusion. "We need to be able to hold onto our most valuable asset, and that is our people," said Sharaf. "If you survey staff, I think there's an expectation that their feedback is actually heard. So, we take it very seriously."

Based on the results of the 2023 anonymous staff surveys, Cloudforce upgraded its health plan, expanded new manager training, provided more worktime study hours to pursue certifications, and began stocking healthier office snacks.

Key takeaways of this year's surveys of nearly 117,000 employees nationwide include:

Boosting Employee Engagement and Performance : To address national record-low retention, Best Workplace winners focus on balancing employee engagement with employee performance, despite an inflationary economy.

: To address national record-low retention, Best Workplace winners focus on balancing employee engagement with employee performance, despite an inflationary economy. Culture and Benefits : Best Workplaces invest in a positive culture, with 93% offering flexible hours, 90% providing paid parental leave, and 77% granting extended maternity leave beyond 8 weeks.

: Best Workplaces invest in a positive culture, with offering flexible hours, providing paid parental leave, and granting extended maternity leave beyond 8 weeks. Mentorship and Mental Health : A significant 56% offer mentorship programs; 75% support mental health through access to counselors and assistance programs; and 80% provide mental health or personal days.

: A significant offer mentorship programs; support mental health through access to counselors and assistance programs; and provide mental health or personal days. Learning & Development: To foster growth, 70% of these companies offer stipends for learning. Cloudforce currently offers up to 8 hours of paid study time toward certifications or training relevant to employees' roles.

"At the end of the day, what's most gratifying as an employer is meeting professionals where they are and engaging them to come, grow, develop, then watch them create their own legacy," said Sharaf. "In tech, we're all basically creators, and it means a lot to stick around and watch your work take root. I want to do all I can to let that happen."

Take an exclusive tour of Cloudforce's winning modern work experience here, in this recently produced video showcasing Cloudforce's award-winning culture and workspace.

About Cloudforce: A Maryland-based consultancy focused on deploying, managing, and securing cloud infrastructure and driven by a spirited mission to give back and pay it forward, Cloudforce is a nationally acclaimed firm providing expertise in all things Microsoft cloud and AI to some of the world's most notable brands.

Media Contact: Leslie Bucher, Brand Strategy and Communications Manager, Cloudforce. [email protected]

202.803.6500

SOURCE Cloudforce