CloudFrame Named Rising Star in ISG's 2026 Mainframe Services Research - Recognized for Deterministic Transformation at Enterprise Scale

ISG cites deterministic transformation technology, enterprise momentum in financial services and healthcare, and expanding systems integrator alliances.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFrame today announced it has been named a Rising Star in ISG's 2026 Provider Len® Mainframe Services and Solutions study . A designation awarded to vendors demonstrating strong portfolio depth and accelerating market momentum. The recognition reflects CloudFrame's progress in deterministic COBOL-to-Java transformation, enterprise adoption across financial services and healthcare sectors, and the expansion of its global systems integrator ecosystem.

The recognition also reflects CloudFrame's continued advancement in deterministic mainframe modernization technologies, expanding enterprise adoption, and a rapidly evolving go-to-market strategy focused on large-scale transformation initiatives.

"Most modernization programs fail not because the technology is wrong, but because the transformation approach introduces too much ambiguity too early," said Venkat Pillay, Chief Executive Officer at CloudFrame. "We built CloudFrame to remove that ambiguity through deterministic output, verifiable equivalence, and auditable results. Enterprises running mission-critical systems on mainframe cannot afford to modernize on hope. We give them a repeatable engineering process instead." CloudFrame's innovation strategy centers on delivering measured outcomes for enterprise modernization programs. Its flagship platform, CodeNavigator, transforms COBOL applications into production-ready Java, while preserving functional equivalence, numeric precision, and operational integrity throughout. The result is modernized code that behaves the way the business expects, without the regression and rewrite risk that derails most large-scale transformation programs. This approach enables organizations to reduce mainframe dependency, accelerate modernization timelines, and lower long-term infrastructure costs without introducing unnecessary risk.

Supporting every modernization program activity is Atlas, CloudFrame's application intelligence platform. Atlas maps application dependencies, surfaces hidden complexity, and generates documentation that organizations often discover they never had in usable form, giving delivery teams a clear picture of what they are transforming before they transform it. Together, Atlas and CodeNavigator address the two failure points that derail most mainframe modernization programs: not knowing what you have and not controlling what you change.

CloudFrame's Rising Star recognition also reflects significant progress in the company's market expansion and go-to-market execution. Over the past year, CloudFrame has expanded its enterprise customer base across financial services and healthcare-sectors where mainframe dependency runs deepest, and modernization risk tolerance runs lowest. These programs reflect a market shift: organizations that once treated mainframe modernization as a future problem are now treating it as an active operational priority. In parallel, CloudFrame has deepened its systems integrator partnerships, combining its transformation technology with the delivery capacity and industry-specific knowledge that large-scale modernization programs require. These alliances matter because enterprise transformation at this scale is not a software-only problem. What is needed are teams who understand both the legacy environment and the target architecture. "The mainframe modernization market is moving away from lift-and-shift approaches toward transformation methods that can demonstrate provable outcomes," said Pedro Luís Bicudo Maschio, Distinguished Analyst and Author at ISG. "CloudFrame's unique approach addresses something the market has needed for a long time, a way to modernize mission-critical COBOL at scale without treating functional equivalence as an afterthought. That is a proven position in a market where delivery credibility is everything."

About CloudFrame

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New Jersey, U.S., CloudFrame is a software-driven mainframe modernization company delivering deterministic COBOL transformation at enterprise scale. Its unified platform combines Atlas™ for deep application intelligence with CodeNavigator® for model-driven transformation of COBOL into maintainable, cloud-ready Java — preserving functional equivalence, numeric precision, and governance without vendor lock-in. Trusted by F500 leaders and a global network of systems integrators, CloudFrame delivers modernization with velocity and confidence. For more information, visit cloudframe.com

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SOURCE CloudFrame