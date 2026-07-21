CloudFuze Manage Expands into AI Agent Governance

DURHAM, N.C., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFuze has expanded the AI governance capabilities of its platform, CloudFuze Manage, which enables organizations to have full visibility and control over AI agents and the data they access across the cloud ecosystem.

AI adoption is accelerating faster than most IT teams can govern it. According to Gartner, an average Global Fortune 500 enterprise will run over 150,000 AI agents by 2028. As employees build and deploy AI agents on their own, the risk of ungoverned access to sensitive data grows along with it.

CloudFuze Manage now addresses this gap with a dedicated AI agent governance dashboard. It gives IT teams a single view of every agent running across the organization, along with the risks tied to their activities.

With CloudFuze Manage, organizations can:

Discover every AI agent deployed across platforms like Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Gems, Gemini Notebook (formerly NotebookLM), and more.

Monitor user conversations with AI Agents and flag sensitive information shared in those chats, including financial data, PII, and passwords.

Track risk levels of each AI agent based on factors like broad OAuth scopes granted org-wide, excessive read/write permissions, and more.

Review the knowledge files and data sources used to build agents, and check whether they contain sensitive information.

Audit AI agent permission and file access, so IT teams know exactly what agents can read or change.

Identify stale, unused agents and close off risks left behind by abandoned deployments.

Monitor token -based costs of AI agent usage across the organization.

-based costs of AI agent usage across the organization. Set governance policies, such as notifying security teams when any agent exceeds a risk score of 80.

"Every organization is racing to deploy AI agents, but very few can say exactly what those agents are accessing. That blind spot is the real risk, not the technology itself. We are seeing this across our customer base, which is why we built these new AI agent governance capabilities, so organizations can identify risks and act on them before they turn into incidents," said Ravi Poli, Founder and CEO of CloudFuze.

About CloudFuze

CloudFuze enables secure, efficient, and ROI-driven cloud and AI transformation through AI-ready cloud migrations and continuous governance of SaaS apps and AI agents.

CloudFuze Migrate supports AI-ready cloud migrations of petabytes of data and thousands of users through pre-migration data sprawl cleanup and accurate preservation of metadata, context, and hyperlinks across Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and 40+ clouds. The clean data that lands at the destination enables organizations to deploy and adopt AI securely.

CloudFuze Manage provides continuous visibility and control over SaaS apps, AI agents, and user lifecycle across the entire enterprise stack. As AI tools and agents multiply and shadow IT and shadow AI spreads, Manage is the layer that keeps enterprise cloud environments clean, compliant, and in control.

CloudFuze Migrate and Manage are continuously evolving to meet newer governance and security needs in the fast-growing and changing AI landscape.

Website: https://www.cloudfuze.com

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SOURCE CloudFuze