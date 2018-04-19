CloudHealth Technologies Expands London Office to Accommodate Rapid Growth in EMEA

"London is the perfect location to expand and headquarter our EMEA operations," said Tom Axbey, President and CEO of CloudHealth Technologies. "The talent we have in place today is unparalleled. As we broaden every operational function to better serve our EMEA clients and partner ecosystem, we continue to recruit the best in the industry."

Business Highlights

CloudHealth Technologies increased its annual global revenue by more than 80 percent for the second straight year, posting strong growth surges, both in the U.S. and internationally, with notable growth in EMEA. The company attracted a record number of new customers, both midmarket and large enterprise companies, and added organic growth opportunities with existing customers. In addition, CloudHealth Technologies opened offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam, and plans to open offices in France and Germany.

Key EMEA company highlights contributing to this momentum include:

Talent Acquisition – Over the past 12 months, CloudHealth Technologies brought on 14 new employees and plans to grow to 25 employees by end of the year. Strategic hires include:





Over the past 12 months, CloudHealth Technologies brought on 14 new employees and plans to grow to 25 employees by end of the year. Strategic hires include: Marcus Chambers , VP EMEA Sales. Prior to CloudHealth Technologies, Chambers held senior executive roles at EMC, Cisco and Riverbed.

, VP EMEA Sales. Prior to CloudHealth Technologies, Chambers held senior executive roles at EMC, Cisco and Riverbed.

Sheldon Lachambre , Director of Engineering, previously from Citrix.

, Director of Engineering, previously from Citrix.

Richard Brown , EMEA Channel Sales Director, previously from Arbor Networks and Riverbed.





, EMEA Channel Sales Director, previously from Arbor Networks and Riverbed. Client Growth – CloudHealth Technologies experienced more than 50 percent client growth in EMEA since the end of 2016, bringing on clients spanning a variety of vertical industries. New customers came from financial services, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, retail and public sector. Notably, new customers brought on last quarter include Funding Circle, StepStone and Skyscanner.





CloudHealth Technologies experienced more than 50 percent client growth in EMEA since the end of 2016, bringing on clients spanning a variety of vertical industries. New customers came from financial services, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, retail and public sector. Notably, new customers brought on last quarter include Funding Circle, StepStone and Skyscanner. Industry-Leading Partnerships – To further build on CloudHealth Technologies' valued partnerships in EMEA, the company experienced over 100 percent growth of its EMEA partner ecosystem, enabling even greater support for regional clients. New EMEA partners include Vodafone, Softcat, CDW and KCOM.

In 2018, the team will continue to build its ecosystem of clients and partners within EMEA through engagement at local events, such as AWS Paris, Transformation Day London and Transformation Day Cologne. In addition, on April 26, CloudHealth Technologies will be sponsoring a webinar focused on findings from its recent global survey, "Secrets of the Cloud Leaders". Not only will it offer insight into cloud trends specific to the EMEA region, but it will feature commentary from CloudHealth Technologies' customer StepStone. Register to attend here.

About CloudHealth Technologies

CloudHealth is the trusted cloud management software platform used to accelerate business transformation in the cloud. CloudHealth solutions and services help organizations drive efficiency through a cohesive cloud strategy based on integrated reporting, active policy management and strategic recommendations. The platform's insightful analytics empower operational and technical teams to have more meaningful cloud conversations that simplify the way business gets done. CloudHealth helps customers such as Amtrak, Cox Automotive, News Corp, Zendesk, Suncorp and Sumo Logic harness the full power of their cloud environments. With offices around the globe, the company is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Meritech, Sapphire Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, .406 Ventures and Sigma Prime Ventures.

For more information, visit us at www.cloudhealthtech.com or follow us @cloudhealthtech.

Contact

Lauren Palazzo, Text100 for CloudHealth

Lauren.Palazzo@text100.com

(617) 399-4909

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudhealth-technologies-expands-london-office-to-accommodate-rapid-growth-in-emea-300632710.html

SOURCE CloudHealth Technologies

Related Links

www.cloudhealthtech.com

