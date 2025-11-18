CloudKeeper launches industry-first all-in-one FinOps Suite delivering guaranteed results

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudKeeper, a leading provider of comprehensive cloud cost optimization and FinOps solutions, today announced the launch of the CloudKeeper Platform Suite, the industry's first all-in-one FinOps suite designed to provide sustainable cloud optimization, enhanced ROI, and guaranteed outcomes.

The new suite unifies CloudKeeper's proven FinOps platforms, AI capabilities, and expert-led services to help organizations achieve continuous visibility, control, and savings across their cloud environments.

At the core of the CloudKeeper Platform Suite are three platforms:

CloudKeeper Lens – offers real-time visibility and governance, including cost analytics, budgets, and anomaly detection.

CloudKeeper Tuner – drives usage optimization through automated right-sizing and resource scheduling.

CloudKeeper Commit – enables rate optimization by maximizing Savings Plan and Reserved Instance performance.

In addition, the Platform Suite includes several value-added services that enhance end-to-end cloud management:

CloudKeeper Check – continuous architecture reviews and expert remediation recommendations.

CloudKeeper Expert – 24x7 access to certified FinOps practitioners and cloud architects.

CloudKeeper GenAI – an AI-powered FinOps assistant that answers cloud cost queries and provides actionable insights in real time.

The Platform Suite reflects CloudKeeper's three-phase strategy for sustainable cloud optimization, blending visibility, automation, and intelligence to drive measurable ROI within 30–90 days.

"Even when we introduced our first solution, CloudKeeper AZ, our vision was to make comprehensive cloud cost optimization easily accessible to every business," said Deepak Mittal, CEO of CloudKeeper. "With the CloudKeeper Platform Suite, we're expanding that vision through an integrated ecosystem that helps organizations achieve control, efficiency, and lasting value from their cloud investments."

The Platform Suite is available in two flexible deployment models:

SaaS Deployment, hosted securely on CloudKeeper's infrastructure and accessible over the internet.

Private Cloud Deployment, hosted within the customer's environment with CloudKeeper-managed setup, support, and upgrades.

This flexibility allows enterprises to adopt the platform in alignment with their security, compliance, and operational preferences.

"Cloud optimization has often evolved in silos across tools and processes," said Sanjeev Mittal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at CloudKeeper. "With the Platform Suite, we wanted to build an integrated environment where automation, AI, and expert support work together. The GenAI component adds contextual intelligence, helping FinOps teams make smarter, faster decisions."

The CloudKeeper Platform Suite is backed by a results-based pricing model, no lock-ins, and the assurance of guaranteed results.

CloudKeeper partners with enterprise customers through a structured 'Assess' phase to identify guaranteed cost-saving opportunities, followed by an accelerated 'Optimize' phase where those savings are realized within just a few weeks. This structured approach - combining the Platform Suite with expert-led services - enables performance-based engagements to deliver business outcomes that consistently drive value.

CloudKeeper recently strengthened its leadership team with several key appointments, including Sanjeev Mittal as the Chief Product and Technology Officer. The launch of the Platform Suite builds on this momentum and further positions the company at the forefront of FinOps innovation.

About CloudKeeper

CloudKeeper is a comprehensive cloud cost optimization partner that combines the power of savings through smarter commitments, expert cloud consulting & support, and enhanced visibility & usage optimization platforms to reduce your cloud cost & help maximize the value from AWS & Google Cloud.

An AWS Premier Partner and Google Cloud Partner, CloudKeeper has helped 400+ global companies save an average of 20 percent on their cloud bills, modernize their cloud set-up and maximize value, all while maintaining flexibility and avoiding any long-term commitments or cost.

Contact Information

Naman Jain

Chief Growth and Marketing Officer

CloudKeeper

+1 (346) 497-7363

[email protected]

https://www.cloudkeeper.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608622/CloudKeeper_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CloudKeeper