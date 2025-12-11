CloudKeeper named a Major Contender in Everest Group FinOps Cost Management Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudKeeper, a global FinOps and cloud cost optimization company, has been recognized as a Major Contender in the Everest Group FinOps Cost Management Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. The annual assessment is one of the industry's most respected benchmarks, evaluating leading FinOps platforms on their capabilities, innovation maturity, and ability to deliver measurable value to customers.

CloudKeeper has shown substantial improvement in its position from last year's assessment, the FinOps Cloud Cost Management Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 report, reflecting the strong progress they have made in their FinOps offerings and overall market presence.

"Being named a Major Contender in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a proud milestone for us," said Deepak Mittal, CEO of CloudKeeper. "With AI adoption accelerating across modern cloud stacks, companies need FinOps frameworks that are smarter, faster, and more adaptive. This recognition validates our focus on helping customers achieve continuous optimization through intelligence-led automation and engineering excellence."

Everest Group acknowledged CloudKeeper for its platform depth, ease of use, strong customer outcomes, and a partner-led approach to FinOps execution.

CloudKeeper has recently launched the CloudKeeper Platform Suite, an industry-first, all-in-one FinOps platform that unifies visibility, automation, optimization, and governance into a single experience. They have also announced North America expansion in 2025, along with strategic leadership appointments.

This recognition from Everest Group further underscores CloudKeeper's strong momentum in delivering next-generation FinOps capabilities to enterprises across the world.

About CloudKeeper

CloudKeeper is a comprehensive cloud cost optimization partner that combines the power of savings through smarter commitments, expert cloud consulting & support, and enhanced visibility & usage optimization platforms to reduce your cloud cost & help maximize the value from AWS & Google Cloud.

An AWS Premier Partner and Google Cloud Partner, CloudKeeper has helped 400+ global companies save an average of 20 percent on their cloud bills, modernize their cloud set-up and maximize value, all while maintaining flexibility and avoiding any long-term commitments or cost.

Contact Information

Naman Jain

Chief Growth and Marketing Officer

CloudKeeper

+1 (346) 497-7363

[email protected]

https://www.cloudkeeper.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608622/CloudKeeper_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CloudKeeper