CloudKeeper Launches Industry's First Automated AWS Usage Optimization Platform Covering 50+ Services

DOVER, Del., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudKeeper, a leader in cloud cost optimization, announced the launch of CloudKeeper Tuner, an automated AWS Usage Optimization & Recommendation Platform. Designed for cloud and DevOps engineers, CloudKeeper Tuner acts as a real-time assistant for smarter AWS cost and usage optimization while seamlessly integrating with the flow of work across multiple AWS accounts.

Achieving the lowest possible cost without compromising performance has been a longstanding challenge for engineering teams. CloudKeeper Tuner addresses this with advanced optimization algorithms rooted in AWS Well-Architected Framework principles. The platform provides 150+ tailored recommendations for 50+ AWS services, driving an average of 10% cost savings.

To streamline workflows for engineers', CloudKeeper Tuner features user-friendly browser extensions, enabling them to access instant, actionable recommendations directly within the AWS Console with just a few clicks. Each recommendation comes with estimated savings, offering complete transparency on what, when, and why to optimize.

Deepak Mittal, CEO - CloudKeeper, expressed, "At CloudKeeper, we actively listen to our customers and understand the challenges faced by their engineering teams. With the launch of CloudKeeper Tuner, we're setting a new benchmark in the AWS cost optimization space." He added: "CloudKeeper Tuner is a breakthrough solution, offering optimization across 50+ AWS services which covers 90% of the typical AWS bill—an industry first. It empowers engineering teams to make smarter, data-driven decisions while achieving measurable savings and maintaining peak performance, all through a single platform."

Key Features at a Glance

CloudKeeper Tuner delivers precise and effortless optimization through three core features:

Recommendations Actionable insights categorized into key areas: Cleaner: Identifies zombie and unused resources.

Over-Provisioned: Detects and optimizes over-allocated compute and storage resources.

Modernization: Upgrades resources to the latest AWS instances for improved performance and savings. SpotBot: Saves up to 65% by dynamically switching ECS Fargate tasks between Spot and On-Demand instances. Scheduler: Automatically shuts down idle resources during off-hours, reducing costs and environmental impact.

Backed by over 100 AWS-certified engineers, CloudKeeper Tuner ensures smooth deployment and rapid results. Its smart data ingestion feature collects real-time usage and cost telemetry from AWS accounts, keeping recommendations up-to-date with ongoing changes. Seamless integrations with Slack and Microsoft Teams further enhance collaboration and streamline workflows for the teams.

Try CloudKeeper Tuner Today

Experience the power of CloudKeeper Tuner with a free trial. Discover how it can revolutionize the way one manages their cloud resources. Users can sign up now.

For more information, visit CloudKeeper's Website.

About CloudKeeper

A leader in the cloud cost optimization space, CloudKeeper is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a top AWS reseller. Ranked among the top 5 AWS Well-Architected Review partners globally, CloudKeeper is also an AWS-qualified provider that delivers Partner-led Enterprise Support. With its suite of different products available on AWS marketplace, CloudKeeper helps in better management & visibility of cloud through CloudKeeper Lens, helps in managing RIs & Savings Plans effectively through CloudKeeper Auto, and helps in automated usage optimization through CloudKeeper Tuner.

CloudKeeper has helped 400+ global companies save an average of 20% on their cloud bills, modernize their cloud set-up and maximize value — all while maintaining flexibility and avoiding any long-term commitments or cost. CloudKeeper is also a technology consulting partner for Google Cloud & Azure.

For more information, please contact:

Naman Jain

Vice President - Sales & Marketing, CloudKeeper

E-mail: [email protected]

Call: +1 213-457-3893

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608622/CloudKeeper_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CloudKeeper