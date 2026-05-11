CLOUDLAND AT MCLEMORE RESORT UNVEILS A NEW CHAPTER OF AULD ALLIANCE

The only Scottish-French restaurant in the U.S. introduces a new seasonal menu, expanded beverage program and private tasting experience with SAVOR by Valor

RISING FAWN, Ga., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudland at McLemore Resort, located in Northwest Georgia, announces the next chapter of Auld Alliance, its signature restaurant and the only Scottish-French dining concept in the United States, in partnership with SAVOR, the food and beverage division of Valor Hospitality.

Auld Alliance

Since opening in Spring 2024, Auld Alliance has established a clear identity rooted in the culinary traditions of Scotland and France. Named for the historic alliance between the two countries, the restaurant integrates both influences across its menu, beverage program and overall guest experience.

The new menu is crafted in collaboration with SAVOR's three Scottish chefs with classical French training and internationally recognized expertise. Matthew Gray, formerly of Inverlochy Castle Hotel and Chez Roux in Houston, has helped launch award-winning dining concepts in the U.S. and U.K. George Jardine, trained under Michelin-star chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, earned acclaim for his leadership in Cape Town's Constantia Winelands. Roy Brett, a leader in Scotland's culinary scene and a champion of sustainable seafood, was named Chef of the Year and led Ondine, St. Andrews to Top 100 Restaurant of the Year. Together, they have designed a menu that combines technical precision and bold Scottish-French flavors, thoughtfully paired with ingredients sourced from local farmers and purveyors across Northwest Georgia.

"At SAVOR, our focus is on building concepts that are grounded in strong culinary identity and executed at a high level," said Matthew Gray, global head of culinary, SAVOR by Valor Hospitality. "Auld Alliance already had a clear point of view. Our role has been to strengthen the foundation through talent, sourcing and consistency and evolve the experience in a way that feels intentional."

"Auld Alliance is central to the guest experience at Cloudland," said Mike Burton, President at McLemore Resort. "We've been intentional about every detail—from the rhythm of the meal to the level of care at the table—to create something that feels effortless in the moment, but memorable long after the evening ends."

The menu reflects a balance of Scottish and French technique, shaped by regional sourcing across Northwest Georgia and nearby Tennessee farms. It opens with Jumbo Lump Crab with Buttered Crumpet, finished with malt vinegar mayo, caviar, and chives. At the center is The Whole Lamb, presented across multiple preparations that highlight its range and depth: shoulder baked in hay and rosemary, merguez, Scotch pie, and a chop with Asher Blue. The experience concludes with a Cranachan Iced Parfait, layering whisky-macerated raspberries, toasted oats, meringue, and mint—light, textured, and quietly rooted in Scottish dessert tradition.

"Our approach was to refine, not reinvent," said Christopher Cofiño, Chef de Cuisine at Auld Alliance. "We focused on technique, clarity of flavor, and sourcing the best ingredients we could find. Working with local farmers and purveyors such as Gowin Valley Farms and Rosemary & Thyme Creamery, we've built a menu that reflects both Scottish and French culinary traditions while celebrating the richness of this region."

Auld Alliance also introduces The Tasting Room, a private space offering guided experiences focused on Scottish whiskies, gins and French wines and Champagnes. The tasting program is designed as a pre-dinner experience and is led by trained members of the culinary team.

Complementing the culinary experience, the beverage program has been reimagined with a focused cocktail list and thoughtful wine program rooted in regional expression and classic pairing principles, now led by newly appointed in-house Sommelier Ruth Verijnikova at Auld Alliance.

Other enhancements include refinements to the dining room to improve comfort and flow, new staff uniforms featuring custom McLemore tartan accents, and expanded staff training in classic French service standards.

Reservations are now open for Auld Alliance's new menu and private tasting experiences and can be made by visiting www.staycloudland.com or on Open Table.

About Cloudland at McLemore Resort Lookout Mountain, Curio Collection by Hilton

Perched atop iconic Lookout Mountain in Rising Fawn, Georgia, Cloudland at McLemore Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton offers a truly inspirational experience just waiting to be discovered. With 245 guest rooms, including 21 suites, and 20,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting and event space, Cloudland presents an inspired retreat for couples, families, or groups. Cloudland's unique location highlights the unspoiled simplicity of nature. Being steps from the cliff-edge creates a surreal feeling of escape while still being only a few hours' drive or a direct flight for most visitors. Guests will enjoy a range of amenities, including five restaurants, access to three masterfully designed golf courses (The Highlands, The Keep and The Cairn short course), a full-service spa, and endless outdoor recreational opportunities to explore Lookout Mountain and surrounding areas. For more information, visit Cloudland at McLemore Resort and follow the resort on Facebook and Instagram.

About SAVOR by Valor Hospitality

SAVOR by Valor is an award-winning food and beverage division of Valor Hospitality Partners, with over 110 kitchens and bars across 40+ cities worldwide. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, SAVOR is renowned for its commitment to kitchen & bar innovation. The company blends its global expertise with deep appreciation for local cultures to curate one-of-a-kind experiences with an operational edge. SAVOR's foundation rests on three key pillars: conceptual development, kitchen & bar solutions, and end to end execution. Each outlet has its own distinct identity, offering an authentic experience that celebrates both community and the rich diversity of global food and beverage traditions.

SOURCE Cloudland at McLemore Resort