CloudMargin Named to 2020 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Fastest-Growing Fintech Startups

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named CloudMargin, creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, to the third annual Fintech 250 , a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology. This marks the second consecutive time CloudMargin was named to the list, this year as one of 14 firms selected for the Regulatory & Compliance category.

"We're proud to, once again, recognize the 250 best private fintech companies globally. This year's Fintech 250 represents 25 countries and spans 19 categories – reimagining everything from retail banking and crypto, to insurance and asset management," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "The previous Fintech 250 class raised more than $22 billion in investor financing and saw more than 20 exits after being recognized, and we expect this year's class will have similar success as they continue to transform how people and businesses spend, save, borrow and invest their money."

CloudMargin CEO Stuart Connolly said: "It's a great honor to earn a spot on the CB Insights Fintech 250 list once again, particularly among such a competitive field globally. This has been another significant year for the firm as we've continued to build our team of experts, onboarded new clients from all areas of the market and gained increasing traction among major industry solutions providers that have chosen to offer our collateral management platform to their clients."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of 16,000 companies, including applicants and nominees, based on several factors, including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Among the 20 recognitions CloudMargin has earned in the past five years are Best Technology Product – Collateral Management in the FOW International Awards, Collateral Management and Optimization Product of the Year in the Risk Markets Technology Awards, Collateral Platform of the Year in the Custody Risk Global Awards, and Best Buy-Side Collateral Management Tool at WatersTechnology's Buy-Side Technology Awards.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned 20 industry awards and honors since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model is helping many of the leading sell-side and buy-side financial institutions globally – including brokerage firms, banks, asset management firms, pension funds and insurance companies – as well as outsourcers and other technology firms meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce costs associated with collateral requirements that are growing dramatically. CloudMargin bypasses many of the shortfalls of legacy, on-premise software, enabling clients to experience rapid implementation and access to robust and secure collateral management workflow software. With more than 20 integration partnerships, CloudMargin was the first collateral management solution provider to be a member of the SWIFT network, facilitating straight-through processing through settlement. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com .

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

