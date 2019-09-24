CloudMargin Named to The FinTech50 2019 List of Leading Innovative Fintech Companies in Europe

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, announced today that the company was named to The FinTech50 2019 list of the leading innovative fintech firms in Europe. An international panel of experts included CloudMargin as one of the hottest 50 European fintechs to watch this year.

The 2019 list of winners was announced at an event for CEOs and industry leaders hosted by Standard Chartered Bank Group CEO Bill Winters and the bank at its London headquarters. Leaders from Standard Chartered, Silicon Valley Bank, UBS, Accel, Mastercard and Barclays UK Ventures, as well as heads of fintech hubs across Europe served on the panel and reviewed over 2,000 companies – the most extensive search to date – based on a list compiled through independent research and personal recommendations. CloudMargin was one of 21 companies new to the list this year.

CloudMargin CEO Stuart Connolly said: "CloudMargin has come a long way in the past four years, winning almost 20 awards and creating a client base that spans sell-side, buy-side, outsourcers, and even technology partners who once considered us competitors. I am looking to leverage this validation as we build out the next chapter of our business – powering the collateral industry in ways that only modern technology can with the expansive community we've created."

Craig Fox, Director, Fintech at Silicon Valley Bank, said: "Silicon Valley Bank is a key partner to the tech community in the UK and across Europe. We've supported the growth and the evolution of the fintech industry for over a decade to help companies disrupt all corners of financial services. The sector is increasingly competitive, meaning that this year's FinTech50 list is even more diverse and far-reaching. This reflects the talent and creative ideas within the industry in an environment of ongoing socio-economic changes resulting from macro trends. At Silicon Valley Bank, we work with some of the industry's most talented business leaders and know what it takes to succeed and move bold ideas forward, fast; this year's 50 represents the very best."

Launched in 2012, The FinTech50 was the first initiative in the world to recognise fintech innovation in Europe. The list, identifying 50 fintech innovators transforming financial services, now receives more than 1 million views per year.

Among the 18 recognitions CloudMargin has earned in the past four years are five additional honours in the last year alone:

Best Technology Product – Collateral Management , FOW International Awards 2018

, FOW International Awards 2018 Collateral Management and Optimisation Product of the Year , Risk Markets Technology Awards 2019

, Risk Markets Technology Awards 2019 Collateral Platform of the Year , Custody Risk Global Awards 2018

, Custody Risk Global Awards 2018 RegTech 100 List for 2019, identifying the "world's most innovative technology solutions providers that address the challenges of dealing with regulatory issues within financial services"

List for 2019, identifying the "world's most innovative technology solutions providers that address the challenges of dealing with regulatory issues within financial services" CB Insights' 2018 Fintech 250 List, identifying the fastest growing fintech startups, representing a "prestigious group of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology."

For more information about The FinTech50, visit: https://thefintech50.com/.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned nearly 20 industry awards and honours since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model is helping many of the leading financial institutions globally – including brokerage firms, banks, asset management firms, insurance companies and exchanges – meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce costs associated with collateral requirements that are growing dramatically. CloudMargin bypasses many of the shortfalls of legacy, on-premise software, enabling clients to experience rapid implementation and access to robust and secure collateral management workflow software. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com.

