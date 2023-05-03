CHICAGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMasonry announces the launch of its dedicated Marketing Automation Practice, supporting both Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement, powered by Pardot.

By leveraging their existing expertise in Salesforce and expanding into marketing automation, CloudMasonry offers a full suite of consulting services on the Salesforce platform.

CloudMasonry's Marketing Automation Practice will provide services to help clients leverage the power of Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement, powered by Pardot for their marketing automation needs, all while delivering significant value and helping clients achieve their business goals.

"With the launch of our Marketing Automation Practice, we have a dedicated team of certified Salesforce Marketing Cloud consultants with industry-specific experience, which means we can bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table when working with clients," states Peter Ryan, CloudMasonry CEO.

"By leveraging the power of Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement, powered by Pardot, our team of marketing automation consultants can create highly targeted campaigns that speak directly to our clients' target audience, resulting in better engagement, conversion, and retention rates," said Karen Williams, Marketing Automation Practice Lead at CloudMasonry.

"We provide Salesforce marketing automation support for the entire customer journey, from initial implementation and enablement to ongoing management and optimization. Our Marketing Automation Practice is well-positioned to help clients achieve their marketing goals through personalized, data-driven campaigns."

For clients looking to implement or optimize their use of Salesforce Marketing Cloud or Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement, powered by Pardot, CloudMasonry's Marketing Automation Practice offers new implementations, platform enablement and advancement, campaign strategies, ongoing campaign management, campaign analytics, along with ongoing training and support.

Peter Ryan also added "by delivering personalized outcomes for our clients, we can help them stand out from the crowd and build stronger relationships with their customers. Our Marketing Automation Practice was a natural extension of our existing services and we're happy we're able to offer marketing automation solutions for our clients."

CloudMasonry is a full-service Salesforce consulting firm with a focus on maximizing the value of investments made in the Salesforce ecosystem. With service offerings covering the entire digital transformation journey, CloudMasonry partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver best-in-class business outcomes.

