CloudMasonry Launches Claude Consulting Practice to Help Enterprises Put Anthropic's AI at the Core of Their Business

Salesforce consultancy extends nearly a decade of digital transformation expertise to enterprise adoption of Claude, Anthropic's industry-leading AI

INDIANAPOLIS, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMasonry, an enterprise consulting firm with nearly a decade of experience delivering digital transformation for mid-market and enterprise clients, today announced the formation of its Claude Consulting Practice, a dedicated team focused on helping organizations adopt, implement, and scale Claude, the industry-leading AI application developed by Anthropic.

The new practice positions Claude not as an IT utility but as a foundational business application that belongs in every digital transformation conversation. CloudMasonry will help clients across all industries identify high-value use cases, build secure production-grade deployments, and drive the adoption that determines whether AI investments deliver lasting return.

CloudMasonry launches a Claude Consulting Practice, applying Salesforce expertise to enterprise AI adoption Post this

"For nearly ten years, our clients have trusted us to turn ambitious technology into outcomes that hold up in the real world," said Peter Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of CloudMasonry. "Claude represents the most significant shift in enterprise software we have seen in that time. We are launching this practice because our clients are asking how to move from experimentation to real, governed deployments, and that is precisely the kind of work we were built to do."

The Claude Consulting Practice will be led by Landon Harris, CloudMasonry's AI Practice Lead, and is organized around five service areas: AI Readiness and Strategy, AI Implementation and Integration, AI Managed Services and Optimization, AI Adoption and Enablement, and Agentic AI Beyond CRM. Together, these services span the full lifecycle of an enterprise AI deployment, from a clear-eyed assessment of where AI will pay off, through secure integration with the systems a business already runs on, to the ongoing tuning and change management that keep a deployment performing over time.

"The hardest part of enterprise AI is rarely the technology," said Landon Harris, AI Practice Lead at CloudMasonry. "It is choosing the right problems, building deployments that pass security review the first time, and making sure people actually use what we build. We treat adoption as its own discipline, and we measure results rather than assume them. Our goal is for clients to lead AI adoption in their industries now, while that opportunity still exists, rather than scramble to catch up later."

CloudMasonry's deep expertise in the Salesforce data model gives the practice a distinctive advantage: the ability to connect Claude securely to the CRM and enterprise data that organizations depend on, and to advise clients objectively on when Salesforce-native agents are the right fit and when Claude delivers more. This dual fluency allows CloudMasonry to design coherent architectures that protect existing investments while extending what AI can do across documents, systems, and decisions that live beyond the CRM.

The practice reflects CloudMasonry's "Consultant-Led, AI-Amplified" approach, in which senior expertise guides every engagement and technology amplifies rather than replaces human judgment.

About CloudMasonry

CloudMasonry is an enterprise full-service Salesforce consulting partner headquartered in Salesforce Tower in Indianapolis, with offices in Chicago, New York, and London. Specializing in Agentforce, Data Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and industry-specific solutions, CloudMasonry partners with organizations of all sizes to modernize operations, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver best-in-class business outcomes. The Claude Practice joins CloudMasonry's growing portfolio of specialized practices, including its Marketing Automation Practice, CPQ Practice, and Data & AI Practice. To learn more, visit www.cloudmasonry.com.

SOURCE CloudMasonry