CloudMoyo Achieves Microsoft Solution Partner Designation in Data & AI and Launches New Microsoft CSP Program to Expand Customer Value

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMoyo, a leading provider of enterprise AI, cloud modernization, and intelligent automation solutions, announced today two major milestones:

The company has officially achieved the Microsoft Solution Partner designation in Data & AI , recognizing its advanced technical capabilities and measurable customer success.





, recognizing its advanced technical capabilities and measurable customer success. CloudMoyo has also launched its Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program, enabling the company to directly provide Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and Copilot licensing alongside consulting and implementation services.

These announcements further strengthen CloudMoyo's position as a trusted partner for organizations modernizing their data estate, accelerating AI adoption, and transforming business systems using the Microsoft Cloud.

The Microsoft Solution Partner designation in Data & AI is awarded to partners who demonstrate deep capability in Azure analytics, AI engineering, responsible AI practices, and enterprise data modernization. This credential signals that CloudMoyo delivers certified solution expertise, proven delivery quality, and business-driven outcomes across the Microsoft AI and data ecosystem, including Microsoft Fabric, Azure OpenAI, Power BI, and data modernization frameworks.

"Achieving this designation is a key milestone that reflects the transformational outcomes we're delivering for our customers," said Manish Kedia, CEO & Co-Founder of CloudMoyo. "As AI adoption accelerates, organizations need a trusted partner to build a secure data foundation, govern AI responsibly, and deploy intelligence at scale with high velocity. This recognition affirms that CloudMoyo is that partner."

With the launch of the CSP program, CloudMoyo can now provide Azure, Microsoft 365, and Copilot licensing directly to customers, offering competitive pricing, simplified billing, and end-to-end support from a single partner while optimizing customer spending.

This launch also allows CloudMoyo to integrate cloud licensing with its consulting, implementation, and managed services solutions—like CloudMoyo Fabric Accelerator (CFA), CloudMoyo IntelliDoc Analyze (CDA), and CloudMoyo Migration Assistant (CMA)—on Microsoft Azure, making it easier for customers to adopt, optimize, and scale Microsoft investments.

Both these programs accelerate CloudMoyo's ability to support customers across core Microsoft cloud initiatives, including:

Modernizing legacy data estates and migrating to Microsoft OneLake

Deploying Microsoft Fabric architecture to accelerate Agentic AI

Power BI modernization and enterprise analytics data democratization

Generative AI and Copilot implementation, governance, and adoption

Predictive analytics, ML engineering, and intelligent automation

Custom enterprise-grade AI applications leveraging Azure OpenAI, other LLMs, and Microsoft platforms

CloudMoyo has already delivered measurable outcomes for customers across industries including manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, architecture engineering services, and financial services. These outcomes include improved operational decision-making, reduced technical debt, accelerated AI adoption readiness, and faster time-to-value from modern data platforms.

About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo is a global digital engineering firm headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with an innovation center in Pune, India. At the intersection of cloud and AI for enterprises across industrial, retail & CPG, healthcare & life sciences, TMT & consulting, and more, they help enterprises modernize their data ecosystems and infuse AI across the business to drive real-time insights, decision-making, and autonomy at scale. With deep expertise in large language models, proprietary generative AI-based platforms, reusable frameworks, and AI accelerators, CloudMoyo focuses on unlocking tangible business value—by unifying fragmented data and enabling self-service BI as well as deploying generative AI for summarization, content generation, and intelligent automation.

Complementing their data & AI focus, CloudMoyo also brings deep expertise in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), offering end-to-end services spanning pre-implementation strategy, platform rollout, and post-implementation intelligence. The company's strategic partnerships with Icertis, Microsoft, and Snowflake enable them to deliver integrated, enterprise-grade solutions tailored for scale.

As a reflection of CloudMoyo's FORTE values, CloudMoyo has been honored as the Icertis Partner of the Year—Forte Values in 2021. Recognized by Seattle Business Magazine as a "Top Company to Work For" for the sixth consecutive year, ranking #1 on the prestigious list for 2024, CloudMoyo has also been awarded the 2024 Highest Delivery NPS Award at the 2024 Icertis Partner Summit.

