CloudMoyo collaborates with ASLRRA to provide industry thought leadership and technology education for short line and regional railroads

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMoyo is excited to announce the launch of a new education initiative with the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA), an industry association representing the 603 short line freight railroad companies in the United States and their suppliers. ASLRRA and CloudMoyo will develop ongoing educational and informative webinars, focused on using next generation technologies to address key challenges and opportunities for short line and regional railroads, driving operational efficiencies, increasing revenue, and ensuring workplace safety and compliance with various regulations.

"ASLRRA is pleased to partner with CloudMoyo, leveraging their experience delivering enterprise solutions for Class Is, to provide an opportunity for short line and regional railroads to understand and evaluate how various technology applications can help them modernize and improve their operational efficiencies," said Chuck Baker, President of ASLRRA. "Short lines provide the vital first and last mile solutions to more than 10,000 shippers across the U.S. Leveraging technology will enable these small businesses to grow, with a focus on providing safe, efficient, simple, and reliable transportation solutions."

The webinar topics for 2019 are below, and registration will be available here.

Sept 24, 2019: 'How can intelligent analytics and smart process automation simplify a day in the life of a crew manager?' Railroad veteran Shannon Bloxom will present and will interview Amber Davenport, a rail industry expert and currently a crew manager at a leading Class 1 railroad.

Oct 2, 2019: Fireside chat with Railroad veteran Ashok Madhavan on 'Effective On-the-Job Training Strategies.' Ashok will be interviewed by Hannah Pickering.

Nov 6, 2019: 'Operations testing with performance tracking and employee accountability for safety compliance.' The presenter will be Ashok Madhavan.

Dec 3, 2019: 'Digitally transform REN and ISS to improve compliance and accelerate the settlement lifecycle.' The presenter will be Bishram Keshri .

"We're looking forward to deepening our partnership with the ASLRRA and continuing to provide thought leadership and insights into opportunities for digital transformation within the railroad industry," said CloudMoyo Co-Founder and CEO Manish Kedia. "This is a great opportunity to draw from our experience with enterprise customers while working with ASLRRA to help spur innovation within the short line and regional railroad industry."

About ASLRRA

The American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) is a non-profit trade association representing the interests of the nation's 600 short line and regional railroads and railroad supply company members in legislative and regulatory matters. Short lines operate 47,500 miles of track in 49 states, touching in origination or termination one out of every four cars moving on the national railroad system, serving customers who otherwise would be cut off from the national railroad network.

About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo empowers rail and transportation companies to gain greater insight, unlock efficiencies, and improve agility in crew management, rail transportation management, fleet and asset management, and in critical areas of safety, operations and maintenance. CloudMoyo's cloud-based, AI-driven products and solutions—combined with our railroad industry domain experience with short line, regional and Class I railroads—makes us an ideal partner for the railroad's digital transformation journey. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with a presence Kansas City, MO and an innovation center in Pune, India, CloudMoyo is poised to help intelligent enterprises build innovative solutions and leverage the power of data-driven insights.

SOURCE CloudMoyo

Related Links

http://www.cloudmoyo.com

