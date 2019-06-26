CloudMoyo ranks 13th among the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in Washington State

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMoyo, the intelligent data services leader delivering high value industry solutions for the modern digital enterprise, was ranked 13th among the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in Washington state, by the Seattle Business Magazine. The award program recognizes companies based in Washington state that set the standard for executive leadership, benefits, rewards, recognition, training opportunities, corporate culture, and workplace environment.

Seattle Business Magazine has recognized CloudMoyo for its compelling vision for digital transformation in the business world while building a world-class workplace. This is driven by CloudMoyo's commitment to its core values called FORTE, which stands for Fairness, Openness, Respect, Teamwork, and Execution. These core values have helped CloudMoyo create a work environment that sets it apart from other employers in the state.

"Our commitment towards FORTE values has helped us create a team of empowered employees, right from the inception of CloudMoyo," said Manish Kedia, CEO and Co-founder of CloudMoyo. "We are excited to see that our FORTE values-based corporate culture, which started off with a few operating principles during the founding stages of CloudMoyo, has today permeated across all global office locations, making it an incredible, fun place to work."

Seattle Business Magazine's 30th annual '100 Best Companies to Work For' award ceremony was held on June 20th at the Washington State Convention Center and was a huge success with over 1000 attendees comprising small, midsize, and large companies. In its distinguished category, CloudMoyo was recognized as #13 out of the 100 best companies to work for in Washington State.

"Our people are our greatest assets, and it is thrilling to bag this prestigious award. I believe this is truly a result of empowering our employees and validates our efforts to build a corporate culture based on our FORTE values," said Maria Berardo, Senior Director, HR & Operations.

About CloudMoyo - As a leading cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider, CloudMoyo brings together a powerful CloudMoyo Intelligence Platform (CIP) to transform your complex data into actionable insights and modernize your data landscape. CloudMoyo empowers rail and transportation companies to gain greater insights, unlock efficiencies, and improve agility in operations, revenue and asset management, as well as critical areas of safety, crew scheduling, and maintenance. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with an innovation center in Pune, India, and a presence in Kansas City, CloudMoyo has demonstrated success in enabling its Fortune 1000 customers build innovative solutions and help them stay ahead in the disruption cycle.

