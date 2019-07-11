CloudShark announces one-of-a-kind devkit for network visibility tools

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QA Cafe , a leading provider of innovative test and analysis software solutions for communication and information technology teams, today announced the official launch of its CS TraceFrame development kit. Based on the company's exclusive CloudShark technology, CS TraceFrame brings instant packet visibility to products offering network and cloud visibility, performance monitoring, diagnostics, or cybersecurity.

"Packet data is a critical value-add for applications," said Zach Chadwick, Product Manager and inventor of the CloudShark technology. "At the end of the day, NOC and SOC teams need to look at the packets. As demand increases for better network visibility and enhanced security monitoring, integrated direct packet analysis will be the difference maker when choosing tools. This is especially true in the increasingly complex world of SDN, data analytics, and hybrid cloud solutions. We're providing an easy way to integrate the power of packet analysis while saving significant development costs."

CS TraceFrame is a white-label development kit, meaning companies adding it to their product can preserve their own brand while adding the benefits of instant packet visibility. End-users will be able to look at raw packet data in a responsive, familiar, and easy-to-use way without having to download and analyze it outside the product.

"We're already using it in our other products," said Matt Langlois, Director of Engineering at QA Cafe. "We added CS TraceFrame capability to our CDRouter automated network device testing platform. Now our customers have powerful, fast, and easy to use packet analysis built for a seamless user experience. It was very easy to integrate and completely customizable. The devkit gave us everything we need."

"We're really excited to work with product teams and CTOs in the networking industry who are planning their product strategy," said Chadwick. "We believe very strongly that packet captures are necessary when performing network and security analysis, and want to see everyone, from experts to entry-level, get real benefits from the ability to use them."

Companies interested in incorporating CS TraceFrame into their products can contact the CloudShark team at sales@cloudshark.io.

About CloudShark

CloudShark is made by QA Cafe, providers of innovative test and analysis software solutions for communication and information technology teams. CS Enterprise transforms network and security analysis workflows by providing a secure environment to organize, collaborate and analyze packet captures. CloudShark has been empowering IT teams, cybersecurity experts, enterprises, and educators since 2011. For more information on how CloudShark can improve your packet workflow, visit https://cloudshark.io

