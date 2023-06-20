Cloudsky is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia, playing a pivotal role in empowering the "2030 Vision" through the deployment of advanced computing infrastructure

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudsky, a global leader in advanced computing solutions and services, recently announced its strategic partnership with Saudi Excellence Company. The partnership is for driving digital transformation and supporting Saudi Arabia's "2030 Vision" strategic framework. The collaboration, recently unveiled during the 10th China-Arab conference, will harness cutting-edge technologies to propel the country's digital economy forward.

Saudi Excellence Co., an investment company under AI-Ramez International Group, specializes in providing state-of-the-art solutions in AI, robotics, data, energy, and gaming.

Crusoe Mao, Chairman and CEO of Cloudsky, underscored the importance of the partnership, stating, "Saudi Arabia is a dynamic country with a keen interest in emerging technologies and digital transformation. The '2030 Vision' sets a clear goal of increasing the digital economy's contribution. Cloudsky is committed to delivering advanced computing solutions and services to empower the global digital economy. We are thrilled to collaborate with Saudi Excellence Company to promote local economic development in Saudi Arabia and support the objectives of the '2030 Vision' plan."

Sheikh Abdullah Zaid Al-Meleihi, CEO of AI-Ramez, stated, "We are pleased to establish a partnership with Cloudsky, a global leader in next-generation computing infrastructure. This alliance marks a significant step in our mission to assist Saudi Arabia in developing a comprehensive digital economy ecosystem. It will catalyze and transform the future of emerging technologies in the entire region. We look forward to closely collaborating with Cloudsky to facilitate the digital economy development in Saudi Arabia and beyond."

Cloudsky has engaged in fruitful discussions with the Saudi government, enterprises, and universities, fostering the integration of industry, academia, and research. Cloudsky has established a strong partnership with Saudi Telecom, working together to advance the development of a 5G edge cloud infrastructure. The government agencies, such as the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), have pledged comprehensive support for business initiatives. Furthermore, Cloudsky has agreed to engage in extensive technology research and development as well as talent exchange programs with Prince Sultan University.

Cloudsky's business footprint is expanding globally, focusing on the Middle East. The company aims to localize its leading technology and extensive experience in customer service and project implementation in Saudi Arabia, fast-tracking the realization of the "2030 Vision."

