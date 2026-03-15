Cloudstaff Strengthens North American Leadership with Appointment of Macon Albertson as General Manager

Seasoned staffing executive to lead aggressive US growth, with expanded operations in Colombia and growing support for EMEA markets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudstaff, a global leader in virtual staffing solutions, announces the appointment of Macon Albertson as General Manager, North America. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, he will head Cloudstaff's North America operations, driving strategy and building long-term client partnerships across the region.

Cloudstaff Appoints Macon Albertson as General Manager, North America

Macon brings over 25 years of experience in the staffing and workforce solutions industry. His career includes nearly a decade at Randstad Professionals as Executive Vice President, followed by his tenure as President and CEO at Tatum, a Randstad company. Most recently, he provided advisory consulting to multiple staffing and professional services firms. His track record is defined by building scalable, high-performance organizations and delivering the strategic clarity that helps businesses grow predictably and profitably.

"North American businesses are under real pressure to build the right teams, quickly and sustainably," Macon said. "What Cloudstaff has built, combining enterprise-grade technology with genuinely invested talent across global delivery centers, gives clients something most providers can't offer: a team that feels like their own. That's what I'm here to help more businesses experience."

Cloudstaff is in an active phase of US growth, supported by its recent expansion in Colombia, which strengthens its ability to serve clients across multiple geographies. Together with delivery centers in the Philippines, India, and soon Kenya, Cloudstaff's global infrastructure gives North American clients access to specialized professionals across more than 150 roles, drawn from a talent pool of nearly one million professionals.

"Macon's background leading large-scale staffing operations, combined with his instinct for building trusted client partnerships, makes him exactly the right person to lead our North American expansion," said Lloyd Ernst, CEO and Founder of Cloudstaff.

About Cloudstaff

Cloudstaff is pioneering virtual staffing solutions that combine ethical outsourcing with enterprise-grade people tech. They connect businesses embarking on remarkable growth with the world's top talent from their pool of nearly one million professionals. With delivery centers across the Philippines, India, Colombia, and Kenya, and client operations in the US, Australia, and UK, Cloudstaff helps businesses around the globe find staff for over 150 roles. Businesses looking for remote staff can discover why 1000+ companies choose Cloudstaff at www.cloudstaff.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Woods

VP-Marketing, Cloudstaff

+1 800 730 8615

[email protected]

www.cloudstaff.com

SOURCE Cloudstaff