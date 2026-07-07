CLOUDSUFI Expands Its North American AI Footprint with New Enterprise AI Factory in Mexico

New Guadalajara center combines data engineering, predictive intelligence, and agentic execution in a same-time-zone model built to move enterprise AI from data to decisions to action.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLOUDSUFI, a global AI and data innovation company, today announced the launch of its Enterprise AI Factory in Mexico, expanding its North American engineering footprint with a same-time-zone delivery model designed to move enterprise AI from experimentation into production.

The new operation will serve North American enterprises across energy, retail, healthcare, financial services, and other data-intensive industries where speed, accuracy, and proximity to the business are increasingly critical competitive advantages.

CLOUDSUFI Expands Its North American AI Footprint Post this

CLOUDSUFI chose Guadalajara, Mexico, deliberately. The city offers a deep engineering talent pool, decades of multinational technology investment, strong connectivity to the U.S. market, and the advantage of operating in the same time zones as North American customers.

For CLOUDSUFI, the expansion is part of a broader strategy: build AI capability closer to the enterprises that use it and closer to the moments where critical business decisions are made.

From Data to Decisions to Action

CLOUDSUFI's enterprise AI model brings together three integrated capabilities.

The Data Factory™ makes enterprise data usable. Self-healing agentic pipelines connect, normalize, and structure data and metadata across legacy ERP platforms, cloud applications, documents, operational systems, and real-time feeds.

The Predictive Intelligence Layer identifies what matters, transforming trusted enterprise data into forward-looking signals across revenue, customer behavior, financial risk, supply chains, operations, workforce, and asset performance.

The Agentic Harness™ helps the enterprise act. Governed AI agents operate within existing business workflows, with human oversight embedded at critical decision points. Actions are designed to be logged, auditable, governed, and reversible.

Together, these capabilities create intelligent decision loops—helping organizations build an operating model powered by AI rather than adding another isolated AI tool.

Already at Work in the Enterprise

The capability is already being deployed in complex production environments. CLOUDSUFI is working with organizations including a quantitative investment firm and a major global energy company, applying AI and decision intelligence across business planning, market intelligence, media, and operations.

"The winners in enterprise AI will be those who turn their data into better decisions and action faster than their competitors. Our investment in Mexico brings that capability closer to our customers—combining speed, engineering depth, and accountability for real business outcomes," said Irfan Khan, Chairman & CEO of CLOUDSUFI.

Rajan Venkat, who has played a key role in building and scaling CLOUDSUFI's global delivery model, is leading the Mexico operation. He brings deep experience in building high-performing engineering teams while maintaining CLOUDSUFI's culture, delivery standards, and commitment to customer outcomes.

Building the AI Workforce of the Future

CLOUDSUFI plans to build capacity for more than 500 AI, data, and software professionals in Mexico, strengthening its network of engineering and innovation centers across North America and India.

The expansion reflects CLOUDSUFI's strategy of combining global engineering depth with local speed, accountability, and customer proximity.

CLOUDSUFI believes the competitive advantage of the AI era will belong to enterprises that shorten the distance between data, intelligence, decision, and action.

With its expansion in Mexico, CLOUDSUFI is building a North American AI delivery model focused on proximity, speed, and one clear outcome: turning enterprise intelligence into action.

ABOUT CLOUDSUFI

CLOUDSUFI is a global AI and data innovation company helping enterprises become Human Powered by AI organizations through scalable data platforms, responsible AI systems, and factory-based execution.

Guided by its vision of reducing the gap between human intuition and data-backed decisions, CLOUDSUFI combines data engineering, predictive intelligence, and governed agentic systems to turn fragmented enterprise data into measurable business impact.

Media Contact: Maria Blevins, VP, Marketing & Communications, CLOUDSUFI, [email protected]

SOURCE CLOUDSUFI