CloudZero Academy Debuts As Go-To Learning Hub For Cloud Cost Efficiency

Cloud cost optimization leader launches vendor-supported education, knowledge, and training center

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the globally trusted leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency, announced today the launch of CloudZero Academy , a self-service learning hub with tutorials, webinars, office hours, and more to help FinOps practitioners master cloud cost management and optimization. CloudZero aims to empower organizations with the knowledge and tools necessary to maximize the value of their cloud investment.

CloudZero Academy is designed to be the exclusive go-to learning hub for customers and partners. Along with a massive library of resources available to all customers at no cost, CloudZero Academy also offers paid, premium courses and certifications to provide advanced training and in-depth knowledge for customers seeking specialized expertise.

CloudZero Academy provides:

An extensive, continually growing library of high-quality content that helps customers and partners maximize their use of the CloudZero platform.

Office hours with CloudZero's expert FinOps Account Managers, who are all certified by the FinOps Foundation, to provide ongoing consultation and address questions users may have while using the product.

The opportunity to engage and collaborate with an active and vibrant community of cloud professionals who can share best practices and support one another in their careers.

A resource to help users get up to speed with the product significantly faster than they could otherwise. The combined power of the CloudZero platform and CloudZero Academy provides new customers with the fastest time-to-value in the industry.

Already at launch, CloudZero Academy features more than 15 videos and webinars, five hours of tutorials, and multiple FinOps playbooks. The Academy has offered more than 12 office hour slots with 25 more already planned, and has received engagement from people across more than 15 countries — immediately making it one of the industry's top vendor-supported education, knowledge, and training centers.

Kunal Rao, vice president of customer success at CloudZero, said, "Our vision for CloudZero Academy was to establish a world-class knowledge-sharing platform specifically for our customers and partners to help them achieve career-changing results at their respective companies. We've created a place where our entire community can come together to share, learn, and grow — and that's something we're incredibly proud of accomplishing in such a short period of time."

Alberto Silveira, chief technology officer at HireVue, said, "CloudZero Academy will be an incredibly helpful resource for our team. The CloudZero team has always been a reliable FinOps partner for us, and this portal provides a convenient, self-service way to access their frameworks and expertise."

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency. We enable engineers to build cost-efficient software without slowing down innovation. CloudZero's next-generation cloud cost optimization platform automates the collection, allocation, and analysis of cloud costs to uncover savings opportunities and improve unit economics. We are the only platform that enables companies to understand 100% of their operational cloud spend and take an engineering-led approach to optimizing that spend. CloudZero is used by industry leaders worldwide, such as Coinbase, Klaviyo, Miro, New Relic, Nubank, and Rapid7. Visit cloudzero.com to get started today.

