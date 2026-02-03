CloudZero Achieves the AWS AI Competency

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, an innovator in cloud cost intelligence, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Competency. This designation recognizes CloudZero as an AWS Partner with demonstrated expertise in helping enterprises understand, allocate, and optimize their AI infrastructure investments on AWS.

Achieving the AWS AI Competency differentiates CloudZero as an AWS Partner with proven technical proficiency and customer success in AI for FinOps and FinOps for AI: using AI systems to help customers maximize the return on their cloud and AI investments. CloudZero has demonstrated deep expertise in deploying generative AI solutions and autonomous AI systems that can reason, plan, and execute complex business processes. This includes successful deployment of solutions ranging from hyper-personalized content generation to intelligent process automation, leveraging AWS technologies such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore.

"AI infrastructure is becoming one of the largest line items in cloud budgets, but most companies have no idea which AI workloads are worth the investment," said Erik Peterson, Founder and CTO at CloudZero. "CloudZero solves this problem — we give enterprises the visibility to separate AI experiments from AI that delivers measurable business value. That's the gap we close."

The AWS Competency Program identifies AWS Partners with deep technical expertise and a track record of customer success. Partners achieving the AI Competency have demonstrated their ability to help organizations implement enterprise-grade AI systems that deliver measurable outcomes — a critical distinction given that industry-wide, fewer than 25% of AI proofs of concept reach production.

CloudZero's AI-powered capabilities include:

Ask Advisor: An agentic assistant that answers cloud and AI cost questions in natural language, delivering instant insights without requiring users to build reports or queries.

An agentic assistant that answers cloud and AI cost questions in natural language, delivering instant insights without requiring users to build reports or queries. Natural Language Filtering: Enables teams to explore and filter cloud costs conversationally, removing the barrier between business questions and technical data.

Enables teams to explore and filter cloud costs conversationally, removing the barrier between business questions and technical data. CloudZero MCP Server: Connects any LLM client to CloudZero's cost data model, allowing AI systems to access real-time cost intelligence programmatically.

"At Superhuman, our AI helps over 40 million people and 50,000 organizations move work forward and achieve results. As we continue to expand our AI capabilities, understanding the direct correlation between our AI investments and business outcomes is critical," said Josh Collier, FinOps lead at Superhuman. "CloudZero has been instrumental in providing the granular visibility we need to optimize our AI infrastructure costs while maintaining our service quality. CloudZero's status as an AWS Partner strengthens our ability to make data-driven decisions about AI investments, ensuring we deliver maximum value to our customers while maintaining healthy unit economics."

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the leader in cloud cost intelligence. We enable engineering and finance teams to understand cloud and AI costs in the context of the business — by team, product, feature, and customer — without requiring perfect tagging. CloudZero's platform automates cost allocation and analysis, surfacing actionable insights that improve unit economics and connect infrastructure spend to business value. CloudZero is used by industry leaders, including Coinbase, Klaviyo, Miro, Nubank, and Rapid7. Visit cloudzero.com to get started today.

