CloudZero Achieves Cloud Financial Management Distinction In AWS Cloud Operations Competency

BOSTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the cloud cost intelligence platform that provides visibility and savings, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Competency in the Cloud Financial Management category. The new AWS Cloud Operations Competency allows customers to select validated AWS Partners who offer comprehensive solutions with an integrated approach across all five solution areas of Cloud Operations: Cloud Financial Management, Cloud Governance, Monitoring and Observability, Compliance and Auditing, and Operations Management. As an AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partner, CloudZero has demonstrated expertise in helping customers build a strong and scalable foundation for their end-to-end Cloud Operations.

IT Operations are at the heart of every organization. It can be time-consuming and challenging for customers to determine the best way to set up their organization for operational excellence. Without the right model for operating at cloud scale, organizations can struggle to balance their needs for security, compliance, and operational safety with their responsibility to boost innovation, speed, and agility. Builders can run into inefficient and siloed application development, difficult deployments that result in errors, and downtime in mission-critical applications. Many of these issues are caused by customers focusing on one area of Cloud Operations over others, resulting in them missing the opportunity to generate a larger ROI during their digital transformation. AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partners have proven customer success in delivering solutions to help customers set up, build, migrate, and operate securely and efficiently with an integrated approach to Cloud Operations.

The AWS Cloud Operations Competency differentiates AWS Partner Network (APN) members with significant expertise in providing cross-functional guidance across the five solution areas of Cloud Operations. CloudZero follows AWS best practices and has proven experience in Cloud Financial Management. AWS Partners in this solution area have a proven track record of helping customers plan for optimized cloud spend management from day one with services, tooling, and resources. Customers can organize and track cloud cost and usage, implement cost controls, plan better through budgeting and forecasts, and further improve cost efficiency with resource utilization and purchase strategy optimizations.

"CloudZero is proud to achieve the AWS Cloud Operations Competency," said Phil Pergola, CEO of CloudZero. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides — as cost-effectively as possible."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

CloudZero offers a full suite of cloud cost management capabilities — including optimization, monitoring, reporting, alerting, budgeting, forecasting, and more. CloudZero's chief differentiators center on fast, accurate allocation: CloudZero CostFormation®, CloudZero's YAML-based language, lets customers allocate spend without lengthy tagging exercises. CloudZero pairs this with real-time data from multiple telemetry streams to give customers a comprehensive view of their spend environments — in a framework that mirrors their business.

Ultimately, CloudZero empowers engineers to take ownership of their cloud costs. "One of our philosophies is: Act like the owner. You build it, you run it," said Stuart Davidson, platform engineering lead at Skyscanner, a CloudZero customer. "Our engineers, therefore, feel a sense of ownership over the infrastructure they build. So, giving engineers the financial data to use cost metrics as a catalyst for meaningful changes made a lot of sense. Within two weeks, we had already found enough savings to pay for a years' worth of license. It was that good — that intuitive."

CloudZero is the cloud cost intelligence platform that puts any cloud or software spend into context for your business. By aligning engineering, infrastructure, and finance teams around common metrics — cost per product feature, per customer, and per development team — CloudZero enables better strategic decisions, stronger unit economics, and more efficient spending. Trusted by top cloud-driven companies like New Relic, Rapid7, and Malwarebytes, CloudZero helps organizations of all sizes achieve cloud cost maturity. Visit cloudzero.com to get started today.

