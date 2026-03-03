CloudZero launches Claude Code Plugin, putting AI-native cost intelligence inside engineering workflows

New plugin brings CloudZero's full cost model — including an MCP server and nine pre-packaged skills — directly into Claude Code, so engineers can investigate cloud and AI spend in minutes, without dashboards or context-switching

BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the global leader in cost intelligence, today announced the CloudZero Claude Code Plugin — a new capability that embeds CloudZero's full cost intelligence model directly inside Claude Code. The plugin connects a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and nine pre-packaged skills to CloudZero's industry-leading cost data, covering cloud and AI spend across AWS, GCP, Azure, Snowflake, MongoDB, OpenAI, Anthropic, and more, alongside telemetry streams, savings recommendations, custom allocations, and revenue trends. Engineers and technical FinOps practitioners can now ask complex cost, anomaly, and margin questions in plain language and get immediate, context-rich answers — without leaving Claude Code, building dashboards, or waiting on a FinOps team.

Engineers are already running development, infrastructure decisions, and cost analysis inside AI-native environments like Claude Code. But cost intelligence hasn't kept pace. The traditional model — log into a separate platform, pull dashboards, export data, coordinate across teams — was never fast, and is now untenable. The CloudZero Claude Code Plugin shifts cost intelligence left, putting it where decisions are actually made: inside the engineering workflow, before consequences compound downstream.

What separates the CloudZero Claude Code Plugin from a growing field of cloud cost MCP integrations is what's on the other end of the connection. LLMs reason well; they struggle with financial normalization, cost allocation, and multi-vendor billing complexity. Without structured data, AI tools analyze raw billing exports and make bad assumptions. CloudZero provides the allocated, dimensional cost intelligence mapped to teams, services, products, features, and custom business dimensions — that makes AI-driven analysis trustworthy.

"Engineers are moving cost analysis into AI-native workspaces. CloudZero doesn't replace that workflow, we power it," said Scott Castle, Chief Product Officer at CloudZero. "This is what shifting cost intelligence left actually looks like. Engineers don't have time to open a new dashboard every time they want to understand the cost impact of an architecture decision. With the CloudZero Claude Code Plugin, any team facing a cost anomaly can, for example, instantly assess what changed, why, who's responsible, whether it was worth it, and — if necessary — how to fix it. All without leaving the environment they're working in."

The plugin ships with nine pre-packaged skills covering the full spectrum of daily FinOps work, removing the need to know what to ask or how to model the data. Representative skills include:

Top Cost Drivers — identifies and ranks the highest cost contributors across services, accounts, teams, regions, and custom dimensions to prioritize optimization

— identifies and ranks the highest cost contributors across services, accounts, teams, regions, and custom dimensions to prioritize optimization Cost Trend Analysis — analyzes cloud cost trends to surface spending patterns, growth rates, and seasonality, enabling accurate forecasting and budget planning

— analyzes cloud cost trends to surface spending patterns, growth rates, and seasonality, enabling accurate forecasting and budget planning Cost Anomaly Detection and Investigation — scans for unusual spending patterns and signals of waste, misconfiguration, or optimization issues, and drills into sudden cost increases to surface root cause, accountable owner, and recommended next steps, based on data from CloudZero and other DevOps tooling.

— scans for unusual spending patterns and signals of waste, misconfiguration, or optimization issues, and drills into sudden cost increases to surface root cause, accountable owner, and recommended next steps, based on data from CloudZero and other DevOps tooling. Margin and Unit Economics Analysis - pairs CloudZero cost intelligence with revenue data to calculate cost per customer, feature, workload – or cost per anything – giving teams a clear view of cost per customer, feature, or workload, the denominator that makes margin and ROI questions answerable.

"I don't exaggerate when I say it's made me 10 times the FinOps practitioner I was before it," said Larry Advey, Director of Cloud Platform and FinOps at CloudZero, who drove early access. "I can bring in context from any source — engineering events, pull requests, systems metadata, revenue data, observability metrics — and understand in minutes what changed, why, and what to do about it. Investigations that used to take days now take minutes. It's a myth that innovation and efficiency can't coexist. In this moment, they have to."

The CloudZero Claude Code Plugin is available now to all CloudZero customers i n the CloudZero AI Hub . CloudZero access and a Claude Code subscription is required.

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the global leader in cost intelligence. We enable engineers to build cost-efficient software without slowing down innovation. CloudZero's platform automates the collection, allocation, and analysis of cloud and AI costs to uncover savings opportunities and improve unit economics — and is the only platform enabling companies to understand 100% of their operational cloud and AI spend through an engineering-led approach. CloudZero is trusted by industry leaders including Coinbase, Klaviyo, Miro, Nubank, and Rapid7. Visit cloudzero.com to get started.

