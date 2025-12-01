CloudZero Opens The Age Of Agentic FinOps With New AI Capabilities

From granular resource trends to holistic profitability assessments, CloudZero Intelligence puts FinOps excellence in the hands of every user

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the global leader in proactive cloud efficiency, today announced the release of AI-powered capabilities that make cloud spend understandable and actionable for everyone in the business. Any user, from engineers to executives, can now ask natural language questions about their cloud and AI spend, and CloudZero instantly responds with context-rich insights that drive smarter FinOps decisions.

CloudZero is showcasing its FinOps platform and new AI capabilities at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas this week (December 1–5). See a real-time demo at Booth 149.

Capabilities being announced include:

"Ask Advisor": Advisor, a conversational AI assistant powered by CloudZero Intelligence, is now embedded in CloudZero's core platform. This allows users to ask complex questions in natural language and get instant, clear answers about their cloud and AI spending, all within the core platform.





Natural language filtering: Users can now explore their cloud and AI costs with natural language, eliminating the need for manual filtering.





CloudZero MCP Server: CloudZero's MCP server makes it easy to connect your LLM clients of choice with CloudZero's powerful cost data model. It seamlessly infuses all of CloudZero Intelligence into existing workflows — no process changes required — including visibility, allocation, optimization, and analytics of your cloud, SaaS, and AI spend.





CloudZero's MCP server makes it easy to connect your LLM clients of choice with CloudZero's powerful cost data model. It seamlessly infuses all of CloudZero Intelligence into existing workflows — no process changes required — including visibility, allocation, optimization, and analytics of your cloud, SaaS, and AI spend. LiteLLM Integration: Users can connect CloudZero to any of hundreds of LLMs, expanding visibility and insight into organizational AI usage and spending for easier optimization and efficiency.

With the release, CloudZero expands its platform in two key ways:

FinOps for AI: Boosting the capabilities of its FinOps platform to make it easier for customers to cost-manage AI workloads. AI for FinOps: Building AI innovation into the platform to streamline and evolve the practice of FinOps.

CloudZero's new natural language processing (NLP) features pair with its market-leading visibility and unit economics platform to help teams analyze and optimize every dollar of cloud spend through any business lens. These capabilities eliminate technical barriers to understanding cloud costs, strengthen collaboration across engineering, finance, and leadership, and fit naturally into existing FinOps workflows. They empower companies to innovate with confidence, operate more efficiently, and scale profitably in the AI era.

CloudZero's NLP features can answer questions like:

Resource costs: "How much did we spend on AWS EC2 last month, and which teams drove the increase?"





Resource efficiency: "Show me which Kubernetes clusters are below 50% CPU utilization."





Cloud/AI providers: "How does this year's monthly OpenAI and Anthropic spend compare to last year?"





Cloud/AI unit economics: "What's our cost per 1,000 tokens?"





Savings opportunities: "List our top five optimization opportunities in order of potential savings."





"List our top five optimization opportunities in order of potential savings." Spend trends: "How is our weekly spend trending over the past 6 months?"

"Businesses already spend about $1 trillion a year on cloud services, and AI spend will exceed this mark in the not-too-distant future," said Erik Peterson, founder and CTO of CloudZero. "As costs skyrocket for these and other consumption-based services, companies need to connect their investments to business outcomes — asking not just, 'How much did we spend?' but, 'Was it worth it?' CloudZero's agentic FinOps capabilities enable companies to answer that question in all its most granular and overarching forms. Engineering, FinOps, and finance leaders can now gain insight and optimize their full cloud and AI footprint, making innovation and efficiency run hand-in-hand as they sprint into the AI-driven future."

To see CloudZero's AI capabilities in action, visit CloudZero at AWS re:Invent (Booth 149) or reach out to our sales team: https://www.cloudzero.com/demo/

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency. We enable engineers to build cost-efficient software without slowing down innovation. CloudZero's next-generation cloud cost optimization platform automates the collection, allocation, and analysis of cloud costs to uncover savings opportunities and improve unit economics. We are the only platform that enables companies to understand 100% of their operational cloud spend and take an engineering-led approach to optimizing that spend. CloudZero is used by industry leaders worldwide, such as Coinbase, Klaviyo, Miro, Nubank, and Rapid7. Visit cloudzero.com to get started today.

